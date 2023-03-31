Home News Too many asylum seekers: District administrators are sounding the alarm
Too many asylum seekers: District administrators are sounding the alarm

Too many asylum seekers: District administrators are sounding the alarm

Cities and communities overwhelmed

There is a lack of accommodation, schools and day-care centers and not enough people are deported. Numerous district administrators and local politicians from all over Germany are frustrated because the traffic light government is letting them down.

The CDU and CSU had invited to a refugee summit. Many district administrators came, around more than 2020 mayors and Union local politicians from all over Germany. The frustration that the Union representatives have to listen to is great [siehe Bericht »n-tv«].

Local politicians explain that many towns and communities are overwhelmed. There are not enough places in schools and kindergartens for the children of asylum seekers. In addition, there are not enough apartments. Financially and organizationally, the communities are at the limits of their resilience.

It is also sharply criticized that too few asylum seekers are deported, even if their request has been rejected. And there are more to come.

The frustration and criticism are primarily directed at politics in Berlin, which is letting the cities and communities down. The Ministry of the Interior of Nancy Faeser (SPD) would be primarily responsible here.


