Today on Orizzonte Scuola the interview with mum Emma who recently made headlines for a video/outburst on homework assignments. A heartfelt intervention, with strong tones, which sparked a debate on the subject, culminating in the mother’s intervention with Barbara D’Urso. Apologies for the tone, but the problem remains.

Is this really a problem? Teachers are lined up in defense of educational choices and the assignment of homework, but, apparently, not all. And the appeal had its echo.

Thus, today another video appears on Tik Tok, that of a teacher and mother who also criticizes an excessive load of homework.

“It’s not normal – dice – at school it is becoming toxic and overwhelming is trying to become the cornerstone around which students’ lives revolve”.

It’s still, “life is made “of life”, of moments to be lived not in books every hour and minute, but to live together with companions in the squares and in the gym. Are we taking away all freedom and passion, in the name of culture and education? But which one can be well accepted in these terms. What love we expect to be born from the heart of the pupils. Love for education? Or total destruction towards the latter. I see too many pupils who live the school experience badly, which is a very important part of life”

And he concludes, “Kids are not containers to be filled and machines that have to run, at any continuous time. They wake up early in the morning, enter school at 8 and leave at 3 and find themselves studying again. Shall we make him live this life?”