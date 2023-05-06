Too many make-up days lead to complaints from the General Administration of Personnel

In order to adjust the continuous holidays, there will be too many make-up days in 2023, and there will be many complaints from the public. In order to avoid further public complaints, the General Office of Personnel and Administration of the Executive Yuan proposed “five adjustment plans” for continuous holidays, which have been sent to the Executive Yuan for discussion. The court stated that it is currently in the process of communicating and discussing the five plans, and if there are results, it will be announced in due course.

In 2023, there are a total of 6 days to make up classes, including January 7th and February 4th to make up for the Lunar New Year, February 18th to make up for the 228th anniversary, and March 25th to make up for the Qingming holiday. On September 17, the Dragon Boat Festival holiday will be made up, and on September 23, the following National Day will be made up.

The Human Resources Department is based on the “Government Agencies’ Adjustment of Working Dates Handling Points”. If Tuesday and Thursday encounter anniversaries and holidays that must be off, they will be adjusted to be off at one rate. As for the working day on New Year’s Eve, it will be adjusted to a holiday, and the principle is to make up work on the Saturday before the holiday.

However, because there will be too many make-up days in 2023, causing complaints from the public, Su Junrong, the head of personnel of the General Personnel Department, once said that everyone feels different about the continuous leave, and it is difficult to have a plan that can satisfy people 100%. Find a balance.

It is understood that the General Office of Personnel has currently planned 5 holiday adjustment plans, including “Only New Year’s Eve flexible holiday”, “New Year’s Eve plus Ching Ming Festival flexible holiday”, “Three festivals flexible holiday (three festivals: Spring Festival, Dragon Boat Festival, Mid-Autumn Festival)”, ” Three festivals plus Ching Ming and Children’s Day flexible holidays” and “maintain the status quo”. These five plans have been sent to the Executive Yuan for discussion, and the Executive Yuan stated that if the results are released, they will be announced in due course.

