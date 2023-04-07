The journalists gathered at the San Raffaele documented the outburst of Alberto Zangrillo, Silvio Berlusconi’s personal doctor, on the hospitalization.

It was a harsh outburst that uttered by Alberto Zangrillo, personal doctor of the leader of Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconiin the presence of journalists stationed at the exit of the San Raffaele in Milan to snatch even the smallest information regarding the hospitalization of the former prime minister.

Zangrillo’s outburst at the San Raffaele on Berlusconi’s hospitalization

To the reporters gathered at the San Raffaele to follow the developments of the clinical picture of Silvio Berlusconithe personal doctor of the former prime minister, Alberto Zangrilloappeared extremely annoyed and embittered.

“There are a lot of people who like to talk shit,” the doctor told journalists who had been stationed for more than 24 hours in via Olgettina to gather information on the hospitalization of the force leader.

“Talk about it with those who on Twitter, on social media and in Corriere and Repubblica online discourse on things they know nothing about,” added Zangrillo, according to what was reported by beraking latest news. And he admitted: “I’m tired.” Then back to the ward.

“Too much bullshit on social media and online”

Later, the Knight’s personal doctor turned again to the reporters who were pressing him, thundering: “What I had to say, I said it. But do you realize? Go to sleep, think about your families”.

Shortly after returning to his studio, Zangrillo then left the hospital, saying “goodnight” to the journalists still gathered in front of the San Raffaele.

To reveal that Berlusconi suffers from a rare form of leukemia was the Corriere della Sera. The news was later confirmed by Zangrillo himself. Until the indiscretion launched by the newspaper, the diagnosis had remained a confidential fact between the doctor and the former prime minister.