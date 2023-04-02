Among the new crimes that proponents of decriminalization are inventing, raves, instigating anorexia and nautical manslaughter are not enough: the one of “obtaining too much money from Europe” is urgently needed. There is only one culprit anyway: Conte, guilty of having stolen the shameful figure of 209 billion. After Bernabè and Stagnaro, other well-known experts ensure that, if the Draghi and Meloni governments have delayed and bungled the Pnrr and risk making us lose the money, it is the fault of the rotten predecessor who had obtained it. Bonomi explains it well: “I remember how the Pnrr was born: at Villa Pamphili in June 2020. I had a discussion with Conte because we imagined a plan that would strengthen the country’s growth potential. Instead, we found ourselves in a series of interventions in the rain… A wrong plan originally”. But he remembers incorrectly: the States General of Villa Pamphili did not even know if and how much money would arrive: the Recovery was approved on July 21 and the drafting of the Pnrr started in August, moreover with precise European constraints incompatible with the atavistic hunger of the borrowers. Before Conte-2 finished writing the Pnrr, he was overthrown by Renzi in joint venture with Confindustria and its newspapers, which painted the Pnrr as a ciofeca while Europe promoted it.

On February 2, 2021 Draghi fell from heaven to earth to show a miracle, wrote the missing part, worsened the one already written and delivered the Pnrr on April 30. Without ever saying or suspecting that the money was too much. But Nicola Rossi, Pd economist, explains on Sheet that Conte was “irresponsible and inconsiderate” in “picking up every available resource”: now we need to “return the resources of the Pnrr” because we don’t know what to do with them. It’s the same joker who in 2020, as soon as he got the 209 billion Pnrr, he also wanted the 36 from the Mes. So now we should return 245. Also in Tria (Only 24 hours) Pnrr money sucks. And he recalls with horror the government of the “famous balcony from which the end of poverty was declared, always in debt”: Conte-1, of which Tria was Minister of Economy. The Conte-2 “government of fortune” followed, which without him obtained the 209 billion, but “resoundingly failed” to use them”; and “to save Italy’s honor Draghi was called, who generously put his face into it”. The same fairy tale tells, always on Sole, La Malfa: “Conte fired not a plan, but a list of projects”. The two poor fellows are unaware that Conte could neither fire nor go bankrupt: he was unseated while writing the Pnrr; and the first EU installment arrived on April 14, under Draghi. But they are all right on one point: in Brussels, in the three days and three nights of battle with Merkel, Rutte, Orbàn & C., Conte shouldn’t have had to fight to get more money. But to get less.