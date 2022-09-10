Home News Too much rain, urgent work on the A4: the Latisana-Portogruaro section closed during the night
LATISANA. Four hours of closure to allow urgent restoration work following the damage caused to the paving by the heavy rainfall of the last few hours.

From midnight on Friday 9 September to 4 in the morning of Saturday 10, Autovie Venete will proceed with a restoration of the pavement between Latisana and Portogruaro, towards Venice, with consequent closure of the section affected by the works.

Due to the heavy rains that have fallen in the last few hours, some resurfacing interventions are in fact necessary in specific points that have hollows.

The activity will be carried out to ensure the safety of users also in view of the weekend, when the return of the last vacationers is expected.

