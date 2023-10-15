Home » Tools4AgileTeams 2023 and Lego as a workshop tool for quick aha moments
Tools4AgileTeams 2023 and Lego as a workshop tool for quick aha moments

Tools4AgileTeams 2023 and Lego as a workshop tool for quick aha moments

Die Tools4AgileTeams Conference is fast approaching: Now there are only six weeks left until our big Agile event takes place for the twelfth time from November 29th to December 1st! The keynotes have been decided, the session program is ready, the catering is being planned – so the organizational team has its hands full, and the participating speakers are looking forward to sharing their ideas and topics with the community.

An interview with David Hillmer

These speakers include David HillmerCEO of HelloNew, who will be hosting a session at the upcoming T4AT entitled Beyond Lego® Serious Play®: Lego as a workshop tool for quick aha moments will contribute. Our colleague met him Florian Schneider entertain.

For example, do you know David’s exciting podcast Unboxing New Work? Or do you have the event OKR Open On your radar, the conference on the topic of Objectives & Key Results?

But of course the conversation is also about Tools4AgileTeams 2023: What can you expect at this year’s conference? Why is it worth taking part? And: What’s the deal with Lego as a tool for agile teams?

You’ll hear all of this in this new episode of our podcast.

By the way, we also have a nice promotion for our podcast community this year at T4AT: With the voucher code “PODCAST-GRATIS-TICKET-23” you can secure your online ticket for the conference free of charge. Solve the code on the T4AT-Website Simply add it to your shopping cart and be there from November 29th. Join us remotely!

Our podcast is also available on the following platforms:

Tools4AgileTeams 2023: Be there!

Agile collaboration in organizations writes countless stories – whether in teams or when scaling across the board. And you have probably experienced a variety of instructive events yourself. Would you like to hear others’ opinions and share your own with like-minded people? Then you should Tools4AgileTeams 2023 from November 30th until 1.12. definitely don’t miss it!

So secure yours now Online-Ticket (Don’t forget the voucher code!) or grab one of the last ones On-site tickets for the event – ​​see you: At T4AT 2023!

Further information

Tools4AgileTeams 2023: We present a packed agenda!
Tools4AgileTeams 2023: First keynote and agenda in sight
Podcast: Tools4AgileTeams 2023 and Mantra as a Confluence intranet – Interview with Jan Kuntscher

