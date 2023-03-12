Home News Top 10 Korean War Books
Top 10 Korean War Books

Top 10 Korean War Books

One of the most important war events in Southeast Asia during the 20th century was undoubtedly the Korean War. This conflict, which began in 1950 and lasted for three years, was a significant event not only for Asia but for the entire world. The war was fought between communist North Korea, supported by China and the Soviet Union, and capitalist South Korea, supported by the United States and its allies. The war resulted in the deaths of millions of soldiers and civilians, and divided the Korean peninsula, with the creation of the demilitarized zone that still exists today.

What the books about the Korean War are about

Books on the Korean War obviously trace the historical stages of the event, including the many battles that took place during those years. However, these books can also talk about the political and military strategies of the various parties involved, the experiences of frontline soldiers, and the impact of the war on Korean society and culture.
Some books may also focus on the international context of the war, such as the role of the United Nations or the involvement of the Soviet Union. Other topics may include the use of propaganda, the experiences of prisoners of war or prison camps, and the war’s legacy for Korea and the world.

Who might like books about the Korean War

As with all books describing very important historical events, books on the Korean War can also prove to be very useful for students, researchers, and anyone interested in learning more about Southeast Asian history.
They can be especially useful for those studying international relations or military history. They will also prove useful for those people who are engaged in Asian studies, especially those that serve to understand the current political and military situation on the Korean peninsula. It is a situation that still today remains tense and potentially unstable, an instability whose causes can certainly be traced primarily to this important conflict.

Below is the “ranking” of the 10 best books on the Korean War that can be found on Amazon (some of the books are in English):

Summary table of best Korean War books

Title Author Edition Pages
Korea, the forgotten war Breccia, Gaston 2019 392
The Korean War Lee, Steven H.; Balestrino, G. (translator) 2017 209
Secret History of the Korean War Stone, Isidore F. 2017 563
Italian participation in the Korean War (1950 – 1953) Poloni, Salvatore 137
Korea at War: At the Roots of Hatred Larsson, Kay 103
POW camps during the Korean War Palermo, Matthias 2018 52
MacArthur, the rebel general. From Japan to Korea: The Wars in the Pacific According to the Commander of American Forces Gunther, John 2020 258
The Korean War Hastings, Max 1988 391
The Korean War: An International History William Stueck 2021 422
The Korean War: 1950-53 Malkasian, Carter 2023 144

