Top 10 of the cheapest places to vacation this 2023

The vacation season is approaching. That is why, if you decide to undertake a trip to another destination, you have to take into account several factors that will make you enjoy 100% of your vacation. One of those important points to take into account is knowing how to access flight tickets with cheap prices.

According to the results of the Kajak flights search engine, the cheapest destinations nationwide include the cities of Cali, Bucaramanga and Cúcuta.

However, The search engine also shows that this result may depend on the time and date in which the flight is requested and its return. For example, if you travel the first days of June, you can find flights to Medellín from $355,319, to Bucaramanga from $319,000, and to Cúcuta from $374,000. Also, if you want to visit Cali, the sky branch in the first weekends of the month of June will be able to find flights from $330,000 Colombian pesos.

According to the search engine results, it is also evident that Bucaramanga and Cúcuta could be an excellent option if you want to travel on a limited budget. Flying the second weekend of June from Bogotá, you can find tickets from $208,882 and $295,936 pesos.

What to do if you want to travel internationally?

According to Google’s flight analysis tool, one of the most affordable destinations to travel is Madrid, located in the country of Spain. If you want to go the second weekend of June, returning until the 19th, flights can drop considerably in price, keeping it up to $3,636,122 Colombian pesos.

On the other hand, according to the statistics of a global search platform (Skycanner) who buys flights and residences, revealed a list of cheaper international destinations to vacation this half of the year.

These are the most affordable destinations to enjoy a well-deserved vacation:

1. Cambodia.

2. Malaysia.

3. Paraguay.

4. Bolivia.

5. Peru.

6. Thailand.

7. Rumania.

8. Sri Lanka.

9. Armenia.

10. Portugal.

Undoubtedly, many Colombians will already be thinking about what destination they want to reach this year, and with a budget according to their comforts. That is why, here we reveal which are the cheapest countries to which you can access and enjoy your vacations without having to worry.