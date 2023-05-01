Top 10 overseas global stock funds listed

The market expects that the interest rate hike cycle is coming to an end, and risk assets are gradually rising. This year, the MSCI World Index has risen by more than 9%, among which mature markets have outperformed emerging markets, mainly driven by growth stocks and other themes. Since the second quarter, there has been a round of stocks The trend of raw materials and high-dividend stocks is relatively strong. According to Legal Person Observation, foreign funds and global equity funds have been among the top 10 performers this year, contributing more than 13% to nearly 20% of their results. The themes mostly focus on growth, opportunities, new trends, and digital technology AI.

Allianz Investment Trust said that benefiting from the market’s expectation that interest rate hikes are expected to come to an end, the impact on the market has begun to passivate this year; although there are still concerns about the overall economy, corporate profit revisions, and terminal demand that may be brought about by interest rate hikes. Noisy, and inflationary pressure is still there, affected by the rapid capital rotation, the volatility is still large, but the investment atmosphere shows signs of turning, and growth stocks show signs of warming up.

Among them, the U.S. stock market has come to an end with the interest rate hike cycle, and the market is worried about the slowdown of the economic outlook, but overall the market volatility is still large; the euro zone has recently benefited from the economic boom and stepped out of stocks, economic data improved and inflation continued to decline. In addition, the evaluation aspect, Increased investment attractiveness.

Emerging markets will benefit from the unblocking of the mainland economy, and consumption momentum is expected to continue to pick up, especially in emerging Asia. Driven by the expected gradual increase in AI demand and application scope, the semiconductor group is still the subject of market attention.

Allianz Investment Trust pointed out that the European and American central banks are nearing the end of raising interest rates, and historical experience shows that after the stop of interest rate hikes, the stock market often has room to rebound, maintaining the view of long-term volatility and rising. In the next month, pay attention to changes in inflation data, central bank monetary policy, U.S. bond yields, and dollar trends.

Wang Jiahao, fund manager of Taishin SG Global AI Robot Selection ETF, believes that the most panicking systemic risk in the world can be said to have passed. The Federal Reserve and regulators will launch an emergency loan mechanism and take over Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank to avoid market panic and curb Risks spilled over from the banking system, and the turmoil of local banks in the United States subsided for the time being. After the epidemic, some trends have been permanently changed without being affected by the overall environment. In addition, the nature of human pursuit of progress remains unchanged, driving the penetration of destructive innovation faster and faster, and the new economic momentum brought about by the technological revolution is quite strong. In the future, From 3 to 5 years, it will continue to bring new revenue entry points for enterprises.

Under this trend, stock selection focuses on industries with structural growth opportunities, as well as emerging technologies and industries with huge accessible markets, such as ChatGPT, AI robots are the main areas that benefit, optimistic about information services, algorithm development, Related stocks such as industrial automation and advanced medical care are in the market outlook.

