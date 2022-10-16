[Epoch Times, October 15, 2022](Epoch Times reporters Xiao Lusheng and Luo Ya interviewed and reported) On October 15, the press conference of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China stated that the CCP’s epidemic prevention and control measures are to adhere to the people first, and insist that dynamic clearing is Due to the relative lack of total medical resources, etc. Commentators believe that the CCP’s statement is ridiculous and deceptive. Extreme measures have led to numerous humanitarian disasters, and its purpose is to monitor the people and maintain governance.

On the afternoon of the 15th, the press conference of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held in Beijing. Sun Yeli, Vice Minister of the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee, was the spokesperson for the conference. A reporter from Channel News Asia in Singapore mentioned that despite the global opening up, the CCP still adheres to the policy of dynamic clearing. Sun Yeli responded that the CCP’s epidemic prevention strategy is to adhere to the supremacy of the people and life, and to control the epidemic with the lowest social cost and the shortest time.

This response topic was on the mainland Weibo hot search list on the evening of the 15th. However, the Epoch Times reporter found that the comment area under the topic was blocked, and the content of netizens’ messages could not be seen. As of 8:30, more than 4,000 comments on Weibo, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party of China, People’s Daily, were blocked.

Zhao Changqing, one of the founders of the New Citizens Movement in mainland China and an online writer, told The Epoch Times on the 15th that the CCP’s rhetoric is ridiculous, and other countries around the world have also loosened their control over society, including North Korea, and insisted on clearing the dynamics. In order to consolidate their so-called governance legitimacy.

“The epidemic is now a lighter thing than influenza, but the CCP will not let it go,” Zhao Changqing said. “Through fascist-style social coercion and control, the entire society can prevent the outbreak of resistance to the CCP’s tyranny.”

He said that Chinese society, from the non-governmental to the high-level, is aware that the dynamic reset policy has hit China‘s social and economic development, and it has also generally violated human rights. For example, two days ago, the Sitong Bridge incident in Beijing had clearly shouted the slogan “Don’t reset, eat, and work.”

On October 13, two protest banners suddenly appeared on Sitong Bridge in Haidian District, Beijing. A loudspeaker played the content of the banner, and there were objects burning and thick smoke coming out of the scene. The banners read: “No nucleic acid to eat, no blockade for freedom, no lie for dignity, no Cultural Revolution for reform, no leader for votes, no slave to be a citizen”, “School strike to remove dictator Xi Jinping”.

Zhao Changqing added that there has been a lot of information now that excessive social control has caused the elderly to starve to death, and even jumped off the building to commit suicide. “The humanitarian disaster is far greater than the disaster caused by the epidemic itself.”

During the lockdown of Tibet this year, the people lacked supplies and could not eat. From the end of March to June 1 this year, Shanghai suddenly closed the city. Local elderly people living alone died without food. Citizens committed suicide by jumping off buildings because they could not accept the long-term lockdown. From the end of last year to January this year, during the lockdown of Xi’an, pregnant women waited 2 hours in front of the hospital to have miscarriages, and citizens died due to lack of immediate treatment.

Lu Zhengfeng, an associate professor of the Department of International and Mainland Affairs at Taiwan’s Kinmen University, said in an interview with The Epoch Times reporter on the 15th that “extreme epidemic prevention policies are strictly monitoring people”, the world is opening up, and the CCP will continue to do nucleic acid, and it will get itself into trouble, “This is following the In the world competition, Beijing will be under enormous pressure, and time will tell.”

The press conference of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China also declared that due to China‘s large elderly population, unbalanced regional development, and relatively insufficient total medical resources, it is necessary to insist on dynamic clearing; to calculate the general account, epidemic prevention measures are the most economical.

Current affairs commentator Yue Shan told The Epoch Times on the 15th that this reason seems to be the CCP’s rare acknowledgement of the problem of insufficient medical resources, but in fact its purpose is to silence external and domestic criticism, which is untenable.

Yue Shan said that China‘s medical system is rotten, corrupt and unfair. Ordinary people are “difficult to see a doctor”, while privileged classes are given preferential treatment. As the so-called second economy in the world, why are medical resources so insufficient? This is not a slap in the face of the CCP’s so-called confidence in the system.

“Speaking of a general ledger, like the ‘Chinese Dream’, is a lie.” Yue Shan said, “The CCP uses inhumane methods to prevent the epidemic. I can’t explain why the high-level CCP attends the ’11’ reception and political activities in Tiananmen Square, why they can gather without wearing masks?”

Responsible editor: Lin Yan#