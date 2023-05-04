Home » Top 5 Books About Snowden
Top 5 Books About Snowden

by admin
Edward Snowden was an employee of US intelligence agencies. He made headlines in 2013 when he revealed confidential documents that exposed the extent of surveillance conducted by the National Security Agency (NSA) and other US intelligence agencies. Inevitably, these revelations have sparked the global debate on privacy and surveillance, leading governments and companies to reconsider and improve their practices.

What are the books about Snowden about?

The books we suggest provide different perspectives and viewpoints on Snowden’s story, from his motivations for leaking information to the consequences of his actions and the impact on global politics and society.
The books vary in length, some being relatively short at around 68 pages and others longer than 300 pages. Publication dates also vary, with some books published as early as 2016 and others as early as 2022.
Most all delve into the ethics and morality of Snowden’s actions, as well as the legal and political ramifications that followed his revelations.
Some of the books, such as “No Place to Hide” and “Snowden”, offer a detailed chronological account of Snowden’s history and the events leading up to his leaks, while others, such as “Snowden’s Box”, examine the broader implications of surveillance. on democracy and society. “System Failure” also delves into the technological aspects of surveillance and the potential abuse of power.

List of the best Snowden books on Amazon

Below the “ranking” of the 5 best books on Snowden that are available on Amazon (Italian version):

Summary table of the best books about Snowden

Title Author Edition Pages
System error Snowden, Edward 2019 347
No place to hide. Edward Snowden and mass surveillance: 1 Greenwald, Glenn; Annoni, Irene (translator); Peri, Francesco (translator) 2016 373
Snowden’s Box. Trust in the age of control Bruder, Jessica; Maharidge, Dale; Diano, Giada (translator) 2022 240
Snowden. The True Story of the World’s Most Wanted Man: 1 Harding, Luke; Gini, Mara (translator) 2016 348
Edward Snowden: Chronological Survey of the Press Tikhomirov, Andrei 2020 68
