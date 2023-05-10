TOP-5 most reliable Japanese cars – auto experts made a rating

When choosing a car on the secondary market, many car enthusiasts pay attention first of all to the country of origin of the car. This, by the way, is also recommended by automobile experts, who often make their own ratings of brands and models according to various parameters, and above all, according to their reliability.

This time, the experts of the website Your car published the top 5 reliable Japanese cars.

It was headed by the model of the Toyota concern – Corolla.

2023 Toyota Corolla

The other four steps look like this:

2. Honda Civic

3. Mazda MX-5 Miata

4. Subaru Outback

5. Nissan Maxima.

Sports car Nissan Maxima

Since the 1970s, Japanese cars have begun to conquer the world precisely because of their reliability and reliability. Since then, almost all brands of this nationality have spread throughout the world, including in terms of service network development.

In addition, it is still worth looking for such bright ones from the point of view of design, as the Japanese have.

We will remind, earlier experts advised to pay attention to another Nissan model – Murano, under the hood of which there is a rather powerful 3.5-liter unit. It produces up to 249 horsepower.

