Home » TOP-5 most reliable Japanese cars – auto experts made a rating
News

TOP-5 most reliable Japanese cars – auto experts made a rating

by admin
TOP-5 most reliable Japanese cars – auto experts made a rating

When choosing a car on the secondary market, many car enthusiasts pay attention first of all to the country of origin of the car. This, by the way, is also recommended by automobile experts, who often make their own ratings of brands and models according to various parameters, and above all, according to their reliability.

This time, the experts of the website Your car published the top 5 reliable Japanese cars.

It was headed by the model of the Toyota concern – Corolla.

2023 Toyota Corolla

The other four steps look like this:

2. Honda Civic
3. Mazda MX-5 Miata
4. Subaru Outback
5. Nissan Maxima.

Sports car Nissan Maxima

Since the 1970s, Japanese cars have begun to conquer the world precisely because of their reliability and reliability. Since then, almost all brands of this nationality have spread throughout the world, including in terms of service network development.

In addition, it is still worth looking for such bright ones from the point of view of design, as the Japanese have.

We will remind, earlier experts advised to pay attention to another Nissan model – Murano, under the hood of which there is a rather powerful 3.5-liter unit. It produces up to 249 horsepower.

11226

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram

See also  Almost a million Italians with the flu in the last seven days

You may also like

Emergency Management Department: Organize and implement special investigation...

Better than Boeing: Airbus with strong delivery figures

GeoPark Company met with local authorities of Villanueva...

In Europe no destination is more excellent than...

Disastrous accident involving 4 vehicles! There are dead...

The project to reduce vacations for congressmen is...

Emergency Management Department: Organize and implement special investigation...

Energy prices, food: government decides package against inflation

Some roads will be closed to traffic due...

King Vallenato Beto Villa turned 70

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy