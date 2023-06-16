Top 5 of the most valuable brands worldwide

Every year the international firm Kantar Brandz carries out a study in which it is estimated which are the most expensive brands in the world. For this year, the technological multinational Apple appears leading the first place again, with an estimated price of more than 880 billion dollars.

In the study, the consultant was able to establish that as an important fact, the Coca Cola company once again entered the top 10 of the most valuable companies, increasing its price by 8% compared to the previous year.

The podium is complemented by Google with a value well below Apple, since its calculation was 578 billion dollars, following in third place Microsoft very closely with 502 billion dollars.

This same organization in charge of carrying out the ranking was able to determine that the reasons for these multinationals to increase their value has to do with the incursion into artificial intelligence.

Fourth place in the ranking is followed by another technology company, Amazon, and the top fifth is closed by McDonald’s.

Top 10 Most Valuable Brands in the World 2023

1- Apple

2- Google

3- Microsoft

4- Amazon

5- MacDonald’s

6- Visa

7- Tencent

8- Louis Vuitton

9- Mastercard

10- Coca Cola