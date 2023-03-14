CMS explains what waterjet cutting is and why it is a valid and advantageous option based on its technological developments in this technological field.

The principle behind a waterjet cutting is simple, yet amazing nonetheless. As the name suggests, a jet of water is directed out of an orifice at more than twice the speed of sound. The intense pressure of the stream allows the water to cut through virtually any plastic material. The water stream is very narrow, usually in the range of 0.75 mm to 1.20 mm, which allows the water jet to cut details that are impossible to achieve with conventional cutting tools.

The addition of abrasive to the water jet allows to expand the type and thickness of the workable plastics. The low contact force also eliminates the need for bulky tooling.

Here are the 5 reasons why waterjet cutting is a valid alternative to traditional cutting.

1. Higher productivity, fast cutting and high quality workpieces

Thanks to multi-head configurations it is possible to exploit the power of the water jet to obtain a greater number of pieces at the same time.

2. Waste reduction

Waterjet technology has its strong point in the simplicity with which the water jet, with or without abrasive, is able to cut a wide range of materials, without worrying about the physical properties and to understand which tool is more effective for machining and chip removal.

3. No thermal damage

The water jet generates a cold cut, which does not alter the physical properties of the material and consequently eliminates further processes.

4. Dust-free cutting

During cutting, the water jet does not generate fumes or volatile dust, making the environment safer for the operator and leaving the surface of the cut piece cleaner.

5. No more cumbersome and complex equipment

Thanks to the absence of friction, the locking of the pieces during machining takes place in a leaner and less demanding way.

To contact the CMS experts write to [email protected]

