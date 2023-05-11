Top 500 global enterprises shine at the 13th CPTPF

The 13th China Processing Trade Products Fair, also known as the CPTPF, is set to take place from May 10th to May 13th in Dongguan, Guangdong Province.

As the only national-level exhibition that focuses on promoting innovative development in the processing trade, this year’s exhibition will feature a “1+6” specialized model, consisting of one main themed exhibition area and six professional exhibition areas, providing high-quality platforms for enterprises to expand their markets.

Top 500 global enterprises shine at the event

This year’s exhibition has added an outdoor exhibition area, expanding the exhibition area from 70,000 square meters to 80,000 square meters and further enhancing the exhibition capacity.

The exhibition has attracted a total of 1,310 Chinese and foreign companies to participate, with 3,355 booths set up. Many of the world’s top 500 companies, including Amazon, BYD, Alibaba, and Tencent, have signed up to exhibit at the event.

Compared with previous editions, this year’s exhibition has brought together about 800 exhibitors and over 2,000 booths from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. For the first time, a boutique pavilion for the Greater Bay Area has been set up in the themed exhibition area, attracting a total of 45 Hong Kong-funded companies with 87 booths and eight Macao-funded companies with 10 booths, mainly exhibiting characteristic foods and household items.

Emerging industries flock to the event

Not only has the fair attracted traditional industries, but it has also drawn emerging industries seeking to leverage the influence of the CPTPF to showcase their brand impact. This year’s fair has added a new energy vehicle exhibition area, inviting not only veteran automakers such as BYD, BMW, and Hongqi but also new brands such as GAC Aion and AITO with multiple models on display.

In addition, the CPTPF has teamed up for the first time with KK Group, an industry leader in trend retail, to organize the trendy toys exhibition area, showcasing Dongguan’s well-developed trendy toy industry chain and leading the development of the industry.

Platform for latest products

The fair has also added an exhibition for Guangdong enterprises that use special and sophisticated technologies to produce novel and unique products to showcase their new technologies and products, further expanding their Chinese and foreign markets.

Wintop was established in Dongguan in 2005 and currently has its products widely applied in fields such as mold manufacturing and aerospace. Recognized as a national high-tech enterprise, it aims to introduce its latest products to more industries through the CPTPF.

AJROBOTS is participating in the CPTPF for the first time. Mr. Ouyang, the sales director of the company, expressed that they hope to leverage the platform to further open up overseas markets, while also attracting more professionals to enhance the company’s research and development strength.

Text, pictures | Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter Li Hongbao Mengzhuo

Translation | Liu Jiahui