Professorship of Semiconductor Physics at Chemnitz University of Technology invites nine Gaede Prize winners to the “Physical Colloquium” – the first lecture will be given by Prof. Dr. Philip Willke (Karlsruhe Institute of Technology) on April 12, 2023

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the professorship of semiconductor physics (Head: Prof. Dr. Dietrich RT Zahn) at Chemnitz University of Technology, nine Gaede prize winners were invited to give lectures in the “Physical Colloquium” of the Institute of Physics in the 2023 summer semester. The one endowed with 10,000 euros Gaede Prize, donated by Dr. Manfred Dunkel and funded by Leybold GmbH in Cologne, has been awarded annually since 1986. With this prize, outstanding scientists in the field of basic research and application in areas such as e.g. g. surface physics, thin layers or nanostructure sciences.

“The list of previous Gaede Prize winners reads like a Who’s Who of the German-speaking solid state physics community,” says Zahn, who has been President of the Gaede Foundation since 2014. He adds: “I am very pleased that all of the award winners who have received awards since then have agreed to give a lecture at our physics colloquium. The lectures all deal with highly topical topics in physics.”

The first lecture is given by Prof. Dr. Philip Willke (Karlsruhe Institute of Technology) on April 12, 2023 on “Quantum Science with Single Atoms and Molecules on Surfaces”. Willke received the Gaede Prize 2022 for his outstanding experimental work on the study of individual electron and nuclear spins using electron spin resonance on individual atoms on surfaces. For his research, he was also named “Young Scientist of the Year 2022” by the German University Association (DHV) and Academics.de and received the Gerhard Ertl Young Investigator Award 2022. He is also committed to science communication and took second place in 2016 at the German Science Slam Championship.

Further information to the speakers and to the Gaede Foundation grants Prof. Dr. Dietrich RT Zahn, phone +49 (0)371 531-33036, email [email protected]

06.04.2023

