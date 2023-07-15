Top States Providing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits: A Ranking of SNAP Coupons Across the United States

States with the highest participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been identified in a recent study conducted by Insider Monkey. The study analyzed the percentage of residents receiving food stamps in each state, as well as the number of residents participating in the program.

Topping the list is New Mexico, where a staggering 24.3% of residents receive food stamps. This equates to approximately 518,800 people participating in SNAP. Louisiana takes the second spot, with 19.5% of residents receiving food stamps, totaling to 822,600 participants.

West Virginia comes in a close third, with 18.2% of residents relying on SNAP, also counting 822,600 participants. Oklahoma ranks fourth, with 15.4% of residents receiving food stamps, and a total of 650,600 participants. Oregon rounds out the top five, with 17% of residents relying on SNAP, involving 718,600 participants.

Alabama takes the sixth spot, with 15.4% of residents receiving food stamps, which amounts to 761,100 participants. Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, New York, Michigan, and Mississippi follow closely behind, with percentages ranging from 14.8% to 13.9% and participant numbers ranging from 139,400 to 2,839,300.

Florida secures the twelfth position, as 12.9% of its residents receive food stamps, resulting in 2,847,100 participants. Ohio, Kentucky, and Maine conclude the list with percentages ranging from 12.3% to 12.1% and participant numbers ranging from 161,800 to 541,600.

The SNAP program, administered by the Department of Agriculture, provides economic assistance to millions of eligible individuals and families across the United States. However, despite the benefits it offers, not all eligible individuals avail of the aid. According to data published by USA Facts, the average aid received by eligible individuals is approximately $233.00 USD.

The variation in the amounts distributed by each state is attributed to financial reasons, with state governments having the authority to establish eligibility criteria and specify payment levels.

These findings shed light on the states where the SNAP program plays a significant role in supporting residents’ nutritional needs and highlights the importance of continued support for the program to assist vulnerable populations.

