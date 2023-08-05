Top Writers of Creative Copywriting Explore Chengdu’s Universiade Experience

Top Writers for Chengdu Universiade Creative Copywriting Embark on 5-Day Journey

Chengdu, China – The top 20 writers who created the creative copywriting for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 31st Summer Universiade have arrived in Chengdu for a 5-day creative journey. This event, titled “Looking at the Universiade and Playing in Chengdu,” aims to provide inspiration and insight into the city for the talented authors.

The solicitation order for creative proposals was officially issued by Chengdu on January 16, 2020. A staggering total of 1,597 creative proposals were submitted from around the world. Out of this remarkable pool of talent, 20 authors from Chengdu, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Nanjing, and even Wisconsin, USA, were selected as the top 20 winners for their outstanding copywriting works.

Many of the top authors have never been to Chengdu before, making this trip an exciting opportunity for them to explore the city and gather inspiration for their upcoming creative endeavors. The experience group kicked off their journey by visiting Qingcheng Mountain and exploring the mesmerizing Dujiangyan Water Conservancy Project, Jinsha Site Museum, Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, Du Fu Thatched Cottage, Kuanzhai Alley, Wuhou Temple, and Jinli. These iconic attractions provide a panoramic view of Chengdu’s cultural and natural beauty.

The Dujiangyan Water Conservancy Project, with its ancient wisdom and remarkable feats, left a lasting impression on the authors. They also immersed themselves in the serene Taoist culture found in the secluded temples and Taoist temples nestled within the surrounding mountains. The authors had the opportunity to visit ancestral halls, where the influence and grandeur of the Three Kingdoms era can still be felt through couplets and plaques. Strolling through the charming neighborhoods allowed them to experience the unique blend of tradition and modernity that defines Chengdu.

At the Jinsha Site Museum, the authors discovered the inspiration behind the main torch tower of the Universiade – the “Sun God Bird Gold Ornament.” This museum showcases the Jinsha civilization and its treasures, with the bird serving as the central image of the opening ceremony. The rotating tooth-shaped lights on the pattern, reminiscent of a rotating sun, symbolize the countdown to the opening and the gradual emergence of the sun god bird. Its dynamic and balanced design conveys the message of “sunshine” to the world, reflecting the Universiade’s desire for a bright and successful event.

Visiting the Du Fu Thatched Cottage Museum allowed the authors to get closer to the renowned Tang Dynasty poet, Du Fu. This museum is not only the largest and best-preserved relic of Du Fu’s whereabouts but also an important destination for those seeking to understand Du Fu and Tang Dynasty culture. Mr. Jin from Zhejiang expressed his connection to Du Fu, feeling that his visit to the museum brought him one step closer to the poetic genius.

The authors also had the opportunity to visit the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, where they witnessed the adorable pandas in their natural habitat. The Shanyue Pavilion, Yunyue Pavilion, and Mingyue Pavilion provided a unique perspective on these beloved creatures. The authors couldn’t resist capturing the cute giants in various poses with their mobile phones, highlighting the charm of these national treasures.

The highlight of their journey, undoubtedly, was their invitation to witness the grand and magnificent opening ceremony of the Chengdu Universiade. This ceremony, brimming with Bashu rhyme and a strong Chinese style, incorporates the ideas of numerous copywriting winners and showcases Sichuan’s cultural elements to the fullest.

Wang Junlu, a gold medal winner for event copywriting from Zigong, Sichuan, expressed his excitement in seeing his creativity contribute to the opening ceremony. Liao Jian, a member of the experience group, shared her delight in exploring the vibrant streets of Chengdu for the first time. The multitude of modern commercial streets, traditional districts, and art streets offer a glimpse of Chengdu’s diverse character. Amidst sipping Gaiwan tea, enjoying a spicy hot pot, and taking a leisurely stroll under the shade of trees, visitors can truly experience the vitality and happiness that radiate from this remarkable city.

Chengdu welcomes everyone to explore, experience, and discover the beauty of this land of abundance. Its streets await with open arms, promising a remarkable journey to all who venture forth.

[Responsible editor: Li Weibin]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

