Home » Topographic survey device was lost
News

Topographic survey device was lost

by admin
Topographic survey device was lost

Yesterday afternoon, July 28, a device called a data collector, HCE brand, used for topographical survey of rural properties and at the service of the Colombian peasantry, disappeared at the El Caraño de Quibdó airport terminal.

This device is not for general use, it only has a Bluetooth function and Software for geodetic and geo-referential information.

It is not useful for the general public. It is only for surveying engineers. This device contains very valuable information of general interest for rural properties in the department of Chocó.

Please inform the cell phone 3505640657

See also  Mattarella for the 100th anniversary of the "Cattolica": "We are a community everyone depends on the others"

You may also like

Imola Summer Sound, the artists ‘close to Romagna’...

Friday Hadith: ((And those who harm believing men...

Polo Polo said that Petro “kneeled” Colombia to...

De Laurentiis, the Champions League is a matter...

Zelensky visits front-line special forces in Bahmut to...

DIJIN provided details of the operation where alias...

Worldcoin Releases Audit Reports Showing Security Issues Fixed...

Data without pathos: Such legology has not yet...

Temporary Exception Allows Vermont Flood Victims to Purchase...

Colombia, committed to beating Germany and going to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy