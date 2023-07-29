Topographic survey device was lost

Yesterday afternoon, July 28, a device called a data collector, HCE brand, used for topographical survey of rural properties and at the service of the Colombian peasantry, disappeared at the El Caraño de Quibdó airport terminal.

This device is not for general use, it only has a Bluetooth function and Software for geodetic and geo-referential information.

It is not useful for the general public. It is only for surveying engineers. This device contains very valuable information of general interest for rural properties in the department of Chocó.

Please inform the cell phone 3505640657

