Toppenstedt: Accident in a tent camp – child and man die | > – News

In an accident in a tent camp for daycare children in Toppenstedt (Harburg district), a child and an adult were fatally injured on Saturday evening. Ten other children were injured.

Apparently, a lattice box transported by a wheel loader had fallen from a height of around three meters. There were several children and one adult in the box, about twelve people in all. The 44-year-old driver of the wheel loader is being investigated on suspicion of negligent homicide. According to the police, he is a father of three and was a participant in the camp.

Five-year-old boy and 39-year-old man fatally injured

According to the Harburg district fire brigade, the victims are a five-year-old boy and a 39-year-old father. The two dead were not related, said press spokesman Mathias Wille. “That’s always the nightmare when children are affected. Terrible scenes played out here. Parents had to be prevented from running to the scene of the accident,” said Wille.

Seven children seriously injured in accident

Ten other children between the ages of four and ten were injured in the accident, seven of them seriously. Four of the injured were taken to hospitals by helicopter. According to a district spokesman, the injured were distributed to hospitals throughout northern Germany. District Administrator Rainer Rempe announced on Sunday morning that all of the injured were out of danger.

Technical defect to blame for the accident?

According to previous knowledge, the 44-year-old had loaded several children and an adult into a transport basket on the front fork of a wheel loader in the early evening and drove with the group along a dirt road. The action should serve “for amusement”, as a fire department spokesman said. According to the police, one of the fathers had the idea. A hydraulic hose on the wheel loader is said to have ruptured, said police spokesman Jan Krüger. As a result, the box got detached from the excavator and fell down. Some of the people were buried under the box. The exact process is still unclear. The vehicle was confiscated and is now to be examined more closely.

Boy dies at the scene of the accident

Fathers tried to revive the five-year-old boy who died in the accident, according to Timo Gebhardt, Toppenstedt’s local fire chief. The first responders would also have brought the other children to safety. According to Gebhardt, the boy died at the scene of the accident.

Tent camp was not a day care center event

Fathers had organized the camp with their children of kindergarten age. According to a fire department spokesman, around 60 people took part in the camp. It was not a daycare event, said the deputy head of the Toppenstedt integrative kindergarten. The camping was organized privately. A total of around 80 firefighters, 60 rescue workers and 30 police officers were on duty well into the night. A drone documented the site from the air. The tent camp was broken up, on Sunday the last tents were taken down on the large meadow near a daycare center.

Flowers and funeral candles for the victims of the Toppenstedt accident

In Garstedt, a neighboring town of Toppenstedt, the festival service was rescheduled on the occasion of a rifle festival after the accident. “We all feel for those affected and for the emergency services,” said Pastor Wiebke Alex. It is a sad morning for many people. Flowers and funeral candles were laid for the victims of the accident in front of the Toppenstedt municipal administration.

