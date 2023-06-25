Topping-out ceremony for Saxony’s first private tomb at Dresden’s Johannesfriedhof

Cemetery management is happy about grave sponsorships

According to Beatrice Teichmann from the Dresden cemetery administration, it is not possible to completely rebuild a crypt under the current burial law, but an old crypt can be renovated and then used under certain circumstances. For years, the Dresden Cemetery Administration has been recruiting grave sponsors to help restore gravestones over crypts. This is an attempt to keep earlier burial culture “alive”. Every year there would be between ten and 15 people who want to take care of other people’s graves. There are always requests to be able to use the crypt later for one’s own burial.

While walking through the Johannisfriedhof – the Magdeburg couple have many private contacts in Dresden – Corte Harmjanz and his wife saw an angelic figure and learned that sponsorships can be taken on here. This made them aware of this cemetery. “That interested us. And then we tried to get a crypt for ourselves.”

Many appointments with the cemetery administration followed: first site inspections, then a concept was developed. The administration also got in touch with the State Office for Monument Preservation and the Office for Cultural and Monument Protection. “Everyone pulled together here,” says Harmjanz happily.

Own Stiftung established for final resting place

While with a conventional burial or urn burial in Dresden the rest period is 20 years before the grave can be used for the next round, Corte Harmjanz thinks bigger: “We think in longer periods of time, actually even in centuries.” Therefore, the plan is to set up a foundation that has the task of preserving and maintaining the mausoleum. There is “enough substance” in the foundation, he says with a cheerful look. In addition, the foundation should promote the protection of monuments in Saxony.

When asked about the costs, Corte Harmjanz reacted evasively: Of course, the crypt is not exactly cheap. But while some would afford an expensive car in the six-figure range, which could break down after a few years, a mausoleum lasts for hundreds of years. “So it’s a good investment.”

