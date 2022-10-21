A torchlight marathon from Cortina to Milan is scheduled for spring to raise awareness of the danger of mafia infiltration in view of the 2026 Olympics: this is what was announced yesterday by the president of Libera, Don Luigi Ciotti, who returned to his native lands for a major event. relevance, the baptism of the three new Deans of Libera born in the province of Belluno and officially constituted in recent weeks.

It is the hymn to joy, the song of the Europeans, reproduced by the boys of the comprehensive Institute of Ponte nelle Alpi, to welcome Ciotti yesterday afternoon at the “Arrigo Boito” sports hall. “I am very proud to have been born in this land,” Ciotti begins. «I have seen that the problems of this fragile and courageous province have been acknowledged. We must stop – as Pope Francis has already said – destroying forests and mountains, polluting the waters and poisoning people and food. Let us remember that environmental disasters and social disasters are a single crisis; we need an ecological conversion, because we are heading towards a catastrophe; but this task is not just up to others, to the experts: it is up to all of us, in our territories, this is the real task of the principals ».

No region of Italy can be considered exempt from the fight against the mafias, Ciotti warns in his speech which focuses precisely on eco-mafias and care for the environment. Almost three hundred were present at the great event for the Belluno legality, including authorities, students and citizens. “This is being together, the existence of a community that is interested in the mafia phenomenon and that responds to engage in this new project on the territory”, underlines Marco Lombardo, the regional representative of Libera Veneto.

Trust and social hope were instead the fulcrum of the introductory message by Piermario Fop, the co-referent of Veneto, promoter of the path that, for a year now, has led to the establishment of the three new principals in Agordino, Valbelluna and in the territories of the eastern Belluno area. “Monitoring for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Games will also continue for the next few years. ndr) – that a torchlight procession will start from Cortina, which will arrive right in Milan. We will turn on many lights because where there are great works, the mafia almost always manage to get there. Let us all commit ourselves, encourage the institutions to operate correctly and continue to monitor, we who are the antennas of the territory. Let us remember that there is no democracy without participation and there is no freedom without social justice. And ethics is that harmony that calls us to social justice », continues Ciotti.

The event was directed by the provincial coordinator of Libera, Enrico De Col, who interspersed the institutional greetings and the presentation of the new presidia – with the programs of ideas – by the elected representatives, with the interventions of the schools of the territories affected by the birth of the new principals. In particular, the boys from Cencenighe Agordino presented a video on the importance of commitment, those from Tambre a clip on social peace and those from home, the students from Ponte, some reflections on organized crime, collected following the last day of memory and commitment in memory of the innocent victims of the mafia.