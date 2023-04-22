Torino Digital Days dedicated to sustainable intelligences – Piedmont

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, APRIL 21 – The next edition of Torino Digital Days 2023 from 9 to 14 May will have ‘Sustainable Intelligences’ as its theme. A total of 130 events in more than 20 locations and over 5,000 expected participants. The Digital Festival, now in its fourth edition, created with the contribution of the Piedmont Region and the support of the Turin Chamber of Commerce and Punto Impresa Digitale, aims to address the theme of the relationship between everyday life and digital innovation. Established tech companies, agencies, startups and leading figures in the sector will be in dialogue with the public. “The main theme of this year – explains Federica Toso, president and co-founder of the Digital Days Association – is aimed at stimulating a shared reflection on the future that awaits us with respect to the coexistence between human beings and artificial intelligences, a topic that has already started to disrupt people’s lives with its impressive applications”.



Since 2019 Digital Days – the cultural association that organizes the Festival, born from the collaboration between the Turin digital companies Tandù and Bonobo – aims to create networks and networking around digital themes, connecting the realities of the territory with each other and placing them in dialogue with the community. The festival is spread across 25 locations including Talent Garden, Combo, Copernico, Toolbox, Edit, Porto Urbano.



Many topics will be addressed, from the metaverse to NFTs, via blockchain, machine learning, chat bots and, of course, artificial intelligence and the so-called web3, the last frontier of development of the internet universe.



“The future is a place that we must build together – comments Federica Toso, President and co-founder of the Digital Days Association – and the Torino Digital Days are an opportunity to explore the paths we can take to make it sustainable and more inclusive using technology as a driver (ANSA).

