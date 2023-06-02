Torismo and the Pact would not make an alliance for the governorship of the Valley

THE DIRECTOR of the La U Party, although she has not confirmed her aspiration in the elections next October, looks like a favorite. While petrism wants to capitalize on the support that Gustavo Petro achieved in this region in the past presidential elections

Insistently, there was talk of an eventual alliance of Dilian Francisca Toro and the Historical Pact for her to run for governor of Valle in the elections next October, while this bloc where Petrism is wrapped up in the mayoralty of Cali. However, sources consulted by EL NUEVO SIGLO maintained that there is no possibility of this happening and that each one will go by her side.

Toro was governor of Valle del Cauca between 2016 and 2019. Since November 2020, she has served as director of the Partido de la U.

Various social and political sectors of the Valley have invited Toro to run for governor. In this sense, they would not only take into account the good results that many considered that her management at the head of office left, but they would be betting on the winning ‘number’, since she has been the largest electoral baroness in the department in recent times.

Toro’s political power in Valle del Cauca has resulted, just to cite the last period, in which he was decisive for the triumph of the current departmental president, Clara Luz Roldán, for which they put together a coalition made up of the U, the Liberal Party, the Renaiscent Colombia Party, MAIS, Cambio Radical and MIRA.

Also, Toro and his sector helped Jorge Iván Ospina win the Mayor of Cali in 2019, as they joined the coalition that was then known as Puro Corazón por Cali, which included the U, the Liberal Party, the Green Alliance , the Democratic Pole and Radical Change.

Toro, at the helm of the Partido de la U, has been a leading player in the tug-of-war with the national government for the health reform, against which this group has been critical due to the contrary effects that it considers would bring to the service and to the system.

Even the U, together with the Conservative Party, presented 133 proposals to amend the health project, but since they were not taken into account by the Government, they announced their negative vote before the first debate in the Seventh Chamber Commission.

Consequently, this situation led President Petro to break the coalition with these two groups, as well as with the Liberals, on April 25.

However, with the arrival of the new Minister of Health, Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo, who replaced Carolina Corcho, talks with the Partido de la U were reactivated, which seem to have borne fruit because the community voted in favor of most of the articles of this project endorsed in the first debate by the Seventh Chamber Commission.

In the political circles it has been stated that there would be an alleged agreement with the Petro administration so that the U supports the health reform, in exchange for the government party, that is, the coalition of the Historical Pact, giving its support to Toro in his eventual aspiration to the governorship of the Valley.

The leader, for her part, has neither confirmed nor ruled out that she aspires to office in the elections next October. Last March, she told El País that “if I decide, she would run for governor. Over there in May or June we will be defining ”.

Sources consulted by EL NUEVO SIGLO in the Partido de la U assured that they have never been close to the Historical Pact, and that in fact they are political rivals in the Valley.

In the same way, they pointed out that, from liberal sectors, from Cambio Radical, conservatives, they have asked Toro to run for office in October. That is why they consider in the U the possibility of making an alliance with these political forces.

On the other hand, it seems unlikely that on the right the Democratic Center and Conservative parties present their own candidate for Governor, as they did in 2019.

The aspiration of councilman Fernando Tamayo is registered in the Conservative Party. While in the Democratic Center the option of Santiago Castro, former director of Asobancaria, is on the table.

The Historical Pact

In the case of the Historical Pact, they are looking for a weighty candidate to face Torismo against the Valle governorate. The possibility of senator Alexander López resigning from the seat is not ruled out, since he can do so up to one day before the opening of registrations for the October appointment.

On May 10, Senator López told El Colombiano that “he would be delighted to go as a candidate for Governor.”

Valle del Cauca was one of the regions that reported the most votes to Gustavo Petro in last year’s presidential elections, both in the first and second rounds. In this sense, it is expected that the Historical Pact can capitalize on those votes in favor of its intentions for the governorship and mayoralty of Cali in the October elections.

Cali Mayor’s Office

The panorama of the mayoral campaign is confused by the dispersion of forces and candidates, there are 29 names in the arena.

They are collecting signatures Alejandro Eder, former director of the Colombian Agency for Reintegration; Darschan Ocampo, community leader; the architect David Millán; Deninson Mendoza, former manager of Telemedellín; former councilor Diana Rojas; Givier Urbano, from the cultural sector.

Also for signatures are the former representative to the House Heriberto Escobar; the lawyer Hernando Morales; the community leader Luis Martínez; Miyerlandi Torres, former Secretary of Health of the current Municipal Administration; councilor Roberto Ortiz who won the second vote in the 2019 elections; and Tulio Gómez, top shareholder of the América team.

Likewise, they collect signatures to register Wilfredo Pardo, who aspired to the Chamber; former Justice Minister Wilson Ruiz; and the lawyer Yilber Benítez.

For the endorsement of the Historical Pact are the councilor Ana Erazo, pre-candidate in the Pole; trade unionist Jorge Iván Vélez is also a candidate for the Pole; Danis Rentería, ex-Secretary of Peace of the current mayor, candidate of Colombia Humana; Elmer Montaña is a candidate for the We Are All Colombia movement; and the lawyer Nelinton Ramos.

Armando Aristizábal, who was part of Maurice Armitage’s administration, seeks the endorsement of the Liberal Party; and the former representative to the House Luis Hermes Ruiz.

In the U is the candidacy of councilor Carlos Andrés Arias. While the priest Edinson Huérfano has the endorsement of Fuerza Ciudadana.

Elmer Montaña is a candidate for the We Are All Colombia movement. Jaime Arizabaleta seeks the endorsement of the Democratic Center.

For his part, Javier Garcés, officer (r) of the Air Force, seeks the endorsement of Verde Oxígeno. Councilor Juan Martín Bravo seeks endorsement in the Conservative Party.

While the former deputy Juanita Cataño seeks the support of Cambio Radical.

While the former representative to the Chamber Catalina Ortiz would seek the endorsement of Dignity and Commitment.