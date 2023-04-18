Torkham: The containers were buried under the debris due to the landslide, two people were injured

At least two people were injured when a large landslide collapsed between Monday and Tuesday night near the Torkham border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber tribal district, causing cargo containers bound for Afghanistan to collapse.

Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesman Bilal Ahmad Faizi told Independent Urdu that due to heavy rain, a large part of the mountain adjacent to Torkham border collapsed and cargo containers came under the debris while some containers also caught fire.

Bilal Faizi said that ‘there were drivers in the containers that came under the debris, who were transferred to a nearby hospital.’

He said that teams from Khyber district and Peshawar are participating in the rescue operation and ambulance, fire brigade vehicles and fire fighters are present at the spot.

Rahat Shinwari, a local journalist of Lindi Kotal, told Independent Urdu that it is a big mountain, from where the debris fell and the road connected to it leads to Afghanistan.

Rahat said: ‘The National Logistics Cell has built this road and it is part of the Border Terminal project, which is in progress. These cargo containers were standing on the road next to the same mountain waiting to go to Afghanistan.

On a daily basis, hundreds of cargo vehicles arrive at the Torkham border, transporting various goods from Pakistan to Afghanistan and from Afghanistan to Pakistan.

All these vehicles are checked at the border terminal, after which they are allowed to enter Afghanistan.

Rahat Shenwari further said that due to drilling and use of heavy machinery for road construction, there were already cracks in the wall built on the mountain side and now it is possible that the landslide may have come down due to the torrential rain.

He further informed that the drivers in the containers also have gas cylinders, through which they prepare food etc. while some containers also contained diesel.

According to Rahat: ‘Due to the collapse, the cylinder fire may have spread and engulfed the rest of the containers.’

Rescue spokesman Bilal Faizi said that there are three roads under this mountain, that is, there are three lines from top to bottom, on which freight vehicles are parked and usually the drivers of the vehicles are also present in them.

The Torkham border is a trade route between Pakistan and Afghanistan, where hundreds of trucks and cargo containers are currently waiting to depart.