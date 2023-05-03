Torn face? The biggest supporter of the Russian president bombarded Xi Jinping for betraying Putin: Are we friends? | Xi Jinping | Putin | Russia | CCP | China | State TV | Zelensky | Phone

Chinese Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping has angered Putin’s biggest supporter in recent days over phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin had been attacked by Xi Jinping. betrayal.

Xi called Zelensky last week for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine more than a year ago, in an hour-long call that Zelensky described as “long and meaningful.” Zelensky has since appointed a Ukrainian ambassador to Beijing, while Xi will also send a special envoy for European affairs to Kiev.

The discussions between the two leaders reportedly included peace talks advocated by Xi Jinping. Zelensky previously said he was open to talks with Xi. The Chinese foreign ministry said in a news conference that the call was “initiated by the Ukrainian side.”

However, the interaction between China and Ukraine has made Moscow uneasy. “Daily Mail” reported that Russian war analyst Sergei Mardan (Sergei Mardan) bombarded Xi Jinping without any shame on the program “Solovyev Live” (Solovyev Live) on Russian state television.

“What should we think?” he demanded fiercely. “Are we friends or what?!”

“(We used to) be happy and confident that Xi Jinping sees Zelensky as a puppet and will definitely not call him … ” said Mardan in his live broadcast.

“Then there was a bang—(Xi Jinping came) this.” He told the audience angrily.

On the program, Mardan explosively pointed out that Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow last month had caused damage to the Kremlin.

In recent months, Beijing has pushed for talks between Ukraine and Russia, which it has led, in what it claims are an effort to defuse a war that has claimed more than 350,000 lives.

On the face of it, Russia has not publicly objected to this. In February, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there should be a “detailed analysis” of Beijing’s proposals, although Russia has not yet found a way out of the war of aggression.

But the phone call between Xi Jinping and Zelensky was, for Putin’s supporters, an “unreachable” bridge to the war dilemma. This completely ignited Moscow’s anger, and directly revealed the real reason why Putin received cold reception when Xi Jinping visited Moscow in late March. At that time, Putin did not pick up the plane. During Xi Jinping’s visit, Putin remained relatively silent. In particular, after Xi Jinping’s visit, Russia immediately bombed Ukraine on a large scale, which is equivalent to directly dealing a heavy blow to the so-called “peacemaker” of the CCP authorities.

“How do we treat this call? Why did he (Xi Jinping) call our enemy?” Mardan asked, and then he went further and made an astonishing statement that seemed to turn his face.

“Comrade Xi Jinping, why did you come to Moscow? And stayed here for 3 days, interfering with Putin’s work?” “He (Xi Jinping) stayed in Moscow for three days, he returned to Beijing, spent a week talking to his advisers — — and then (yet) decided to call Zelensky.”

Xi Jinping was bombarded by Moscow not just for making phone calls

As Xi came under fire from Russia, Putin’s supporters were furious that their close ally, the Chinese authorities, had not sent advanced weapons and drones to aid in Russia’s perilous war.

Despite Western sanctions throughout the war, Chinese authorities supported Russia by buying its energy because doing so was profitable for Beijing itself. Exports to big buyers like the CCP also help alleviate Russia’s economic recession, and Russia’s fiscal revenue has generally increased. In 2022, Russia’s exports to China will increase by 43% year-on-year.

However, the Chinese authorities avoid sending arms directly to Russia.

As early as March 2022, U.S. officials reported that Russia was seeking military equipment to help bolster its slow-moving war on the Ukrainian invasion. China has consistently denied claims that Russia asked Beijing for equipment after it ran out of weapons during the initial invasion.

The “Daily Mail” pointed out that according to the feeling of the Russian side, this is actually a veiled way for the CCP to reject Moscow. No doubt, this was hard for onlookers who supported Putin’s campaign.

