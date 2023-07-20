Tornado Causes Extensive Damage to Pfizer Pharmaceutical Plant, Endangering Medication Supply

Tornado Causes Extensive Damage to Pfizer Pharmaceutical Plant in North Carolina

A powerful tornado tore through a major Pfizer pharmaceutical plant in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, on Wednesday, resulting in extensive damage to the facility. The incident adds to a series of extreme weather events that have been ravaging the United States in recent times. Thankfully, there were no reports of injuries.

Pfizer, the renowned pharmaceutical company known for developing Covid-19 vaccines during the global pandemic, confirmed the destruction caused by the tornado. In an email, the company assured that its employees followed safety procedures and were able to evacuate on time, stating, “They are safe.”

The tornado wreaked havoc on the Pfizer plant, ripping off parts of the roofs of its gigantic buildings and overturning trucks with trailers. The facility stores a vast amount of medicines, and thousands of them were scattered on the ground due to the storm. Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone reported that approximately 50,000 pallets of medications were damaged by rain and wind.

The plant is responsible for producing anesthesia and other drugs, including nearly 25% of all sterile injectable drugs used in US hospitals, according to Pfizer’s website. Erin Fox, the senior director of pharmaceuticals at the University of Utah Medical Center, stated that the damage will likely result in shortages in the long term as Pfizer rebuilds or shifts production to other sites.

The National Meteorological Service of the United States tweeted that the damage caused by the tornado aligned with an EF3 category, with wind speeds reaching up to 240 kilometers per hour (150 miles per hour). The storm temporarily closed a section of Interstate 95 in both directions in North Carolina, causing significant traffic disruptions.

The United States has been facing a series of climate-related challenges, ranging from intense rains to extreme heat waves. For instance, Phoenix broke an all-time temperature record, while Kentucky experienced flash flooding. Forecasters predict that relief from the extreme temperatures is unlikely in the near future.

Furthermore, Miami has been enduring a prolonged heatwave, with temperatures expected to rise even higher over the weekend. On the other hand, Kentucky has been warned of a “life-threatening situation” due to flash flooding in Mayfield and Wingo. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency in those areas in anticipation of further storms.

Tornadoes are among the most severe and destructive weather phenomena on Earth’s surface, according to the Ministry of National Security. They result from a combination of rotating winds with speeds that can reach up to 500 km/h and localized pressure differences.

While tornadoes are more frequent in Argentina between October and March, affecting provinces such as Buenos Aires, Santa Fe, Entre Rios, Corrientes, Chaco, Cordoba, La Pampa, and Santiago del Estero, the recent events in the United States highlight the devastating impact of these natural disasters.

Authorities and experts continue to monitor the situation closely while emphasizing the importance of preparedness and safety measures in the face of such extreme weather events. Updates regarding the recovery efforts at the Pfizer plant are expected as the company works to rebuild and ensure the stability of medicine stocks in hospitals and pharmacies.

This article includes information from the Associated Press.

[Image: Screenshot of a tornado on June 14, 2023, in Blakely, Georgia, captured in a video by Rand McDonald]