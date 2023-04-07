Home News Tornado in the United States leaves five dead – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults
News

Tornado in the United States leaves five dead – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

by admin

Five people lost their lives due to a tornado in the United States, Sergeant Clark Parrott, a spokesman for the Missouri traffic police, told AFP.

The images broadcast by the local chain Fox 2 showed uprooted trees and damaged houses in the town of Glenallen, in the southeast of this state. In addition, several towns in Bollinger County have been hit by what appears to be a significant tornado this morning, Sheriff Casey Graham said, confirming five fatalities in a message.

Search and rescue efforts have been underway since early morning to locate more people.

Tornadoes, weather phenomena that are difficult to predict, are common in the United States, especially in the center and south of the country. Storms and tornadoes that swept through several states across the country this past weekend killed at least 32 people.

The southern state of Tennessee has been the most affected with 15 deaths, according to official sources. A week earlier a tornado left 25 dead in Mississippi.

