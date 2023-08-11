Toronto Atp: Murray retires, Sinner in the quarterfinals – News

Jannik Sinner gains access to the quarterfinals of the Toronto Masters 1000 thanks to Andy Murray’s forfeit. The Briton, in fact, decided not to take the field due to an injury. “I can’t play tonight,” the 36-year-old said in a brief speech on the pitch as he greeted the fans in the stands. a sucker”.





In the quarterfinals Sinner, seeded number 7 of the tournament, will face the French Gael Monfils.





“I have a muscle problem in my abs – explained Murray -. I feel sorry for me and I know that you too feel disappointment, I have rarely found myself in this situation and I am very sorry. Age is advancing and I am sorry to end up like this , also because I don’t know if I’ll be here again next year. I’ve always really enjoyed playing this tournament, both in Toronto and Montreal. You’re always very enthusiastic and usually there’s always a huge crowd at my matches”. “It’s an injury similar to the one I suffered last year at the Stuttgart tournament – the Scotsman said -, before Wimbledon. Then 12 days of rest were needed, this time I hope much less to be able to be competitive again for the US Open”.





Jannik Sinner thus becomes the second Italian (the first was Fabio Fognini) since 1990 to date to qualify for the quarterfinals at the Canadian Open.



