Toronto Atp: Sinner wins the blue derby on Berrettini – Tennis

Jannick Sinner makes the blue derby his own against Matteo Berrettini at the ATP tournament in Toronto.





The South Tyrolean, seeded number 7, prevailed in two sets with a score of 6-4, 6-3. In the round of 16 he will face one of Australia’s Max Purcell and Britain’s Andy Murray.

