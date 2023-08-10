Home » Toronto Atp: Sinner wins the blue derby on Berrettini – Tennis
News

by admin
Jannick Sinner makes the blue derby his own against Matteo Berrettini at the ATP tournament in Toronto.


The South Tyrolean, seeded number 7, prevailed in two sets with a score of 6-4, 6-3. In the round of 16 he will face one of Australia’s Max Purcell and Britain’s Andy Murray.

