At the conclusion of the Torre Velasca redevelopment project developed by the real estate manager Hines, the apartments of the historic Milanese building will be managed by Sircle Collection, an international group specialized in the hôtellerie sector based in Amsterdam. Sircle Collection will take particular care of the management of the 72 restored apartments, from the 19th to the 24th floor, ranging in size from 80 to 130 square meters. A few months after the start of marketing, more than 50% of the Torre Velasca spaces have already been leased.

Apartments for sale in Torre Velasca, Milan

After redevelopment started in 2020More than 60 years after its construction, Torre Velasca once again confirms its extraordinary charm. Sircle Collection will offer an unprecedented service of refined serviced-apartments, i.e. fully furnished and ready-to-live-in solutions with short- and medium-term rental formulas, over a total area of ​​approximately 10,000 square meters, spread over 11 floors of the iconic Tower.

I 72 apartments faithfully follow the original plans created by the BBPR studio, which stand out in the projecting part and distinguished by the famous “braces”. The apartments from the 19th to the 24th floor are of different sizes, from 80 to 130 square meters, all embellished by loggias with the characteristic flooring in blue or green rectangular tiles, and will allow you to appreciate in an impeccable way some of the symbols of the city such as the Duomo, the Castello Sforzesco, Porta Nuova, Citylife and the San Siro Stadium. The 25th and 26th floors will instead be destined to six duplexes from 180 to 280 square meters each, framed by a large terrace, overlooking the historic streets of central Milan.

Torre Velasca, the facade and The Cover club

All the pastel colored apartments, finely furnished with vintage furniture, will convey a retro feeling immersed in an unprecedented view of the Milanese skyline. As was the case for the facades, the interior regeneration project is also aimed at maintaining a delicate balance between the recovery and maintenance of iconic elements designed by the BBPR studio and the integration of the latest finishes, systems and technology generation, in line with the highest standards of environmental sustainability and energy efficiency, with the aim of obtaining the international LEED certification.

In addition, Sircle will develop its own “The Cover” members club on the 17th floor, conceived as a panoramic and multifunctional space for business, relaxation and networking opportunities, which will complement the services dedicated to the well-being of the spa of over 1,000 square meters on the basement and a coffee bar open to the public on the ground floor.