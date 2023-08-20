Torrential Rains Cause Severe Flooding in Mainland China, Resulting in Property Damage and Road Collapses

Floods Devastate Parts of Mainland China Following Heavy Rainfall

Beijing Time – August 19, 2023

Mainland China has experienced a series of torrential rainstorms, leading to severe flooding in various regions. On August 18, sudden heavy rainfall hit the Pearl River Delta and eastern Guangdong, resulting in extensive damage to several towns in Dongguan. The floods have submerged numerous cars, industrial parks, and caused roads to collapse in Shenzhen.

According to reports from mainland media, Dongguan, Guangdong issued a red rainstorm warning on the morning of August 18. Precipitation of over 100 mm was recorded in six towns and streets, including Chang’an, Humen, and Dalingshan. The highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Humen at 204.8 mm, followed by 192.2 mm in Chang’an, and 156.8 mm in Mount.

The heavy rainfall led to severe waterlogging, with depths reaching up to 1 meter in some areas. Streets transformed into rivers, causing refrigerators and cars to be swept away, while underground garages were also flooded.

Disturbing video footage showcased an underground garage at Country Garden filling rapidly with water, prompting car owners to desperately retrieve their vehicles. Some individuals were washed away by the strong currents. The flooding on the streets was equally severe, with numerous vehicles stranded in the middle of the road. One car was seen floating along with the current.

Residential areas in Dongguan were among the worst affected, with neighborhoods heavily flooded. Mr. Liu, residing on Changqing Street in Chang’an Township, reported that the water level rose to 1 meter during a three-hour rainfall from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm. Dozens of vehicles were flooded, and barricades were washed away, fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Shatou Market Street in Chang’an Township was particularly hard-hit by the floods. The owner of an optical shop said that the rains began at 8:00 am and lasted for nearly two hours. The entire street was submerged, causing small cars to be soaked and even float on the water. The owner estimated a loss of several thousand yuan due to flooded mirror frames.

Factories in the Bainitian Industrial Park, Second Industrial Zone, Yangwu Village, Dalingshan Town, were also severely affected. A factory owner expressed that the water level reached knee-level, approximately 50 centimeters deep, resulting in flood damage to many machines. The total loss for the industrial park is estimated to surpass one million dollars.

In Shenzhen’s Longhua District, heavy rain on August 18 triggered waterlogging, leading to the collapse of a road in a village. Some vehicles were swept into the resulting pit. Videos circulated online capturing the road turning into a river, with a delivery driver swimming across to fulfill orders. Additionally, a car lost control and was swept away by the floodwaters.

According to the Shenzhen Emergency Management Bureau, the road sank from Building 49 to Building 50 in the Second District of Sanhe Huaqiao New Village, Huarong Community, Dalang Street. Preliminary investigations revealed a hollowed-out area approximately 10 meters long, 7 meters wide, and 4 meters deep. As a precautionary measure, 342 individuals from the vicinity were evacuated.

The Guangdong Meteorological Department has forecasted frequent thunderstorms accompanied by heavy precipitation and strong convective winds across most parts of Guangdong for the next three days.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and prepare for further rainfall-related challenges.

(Editor in charge: Lin Qing)

