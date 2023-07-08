Torrential rains in Spain, large areas plunged into darkness

Spain (Ummat News) In Spain, a large area has been plunged into darkness due to torrential rains.

According to details, people saved their lives by climbing on the roofs of cars and trees due to torrential rains and flooded rails in the northern regions of Spain.

According to the sources, many people were washed away in the flood rails, whoever came in the way was swept away by the rails.

WATCH: Today in Zaragoza, Spain, flash flooding washes away vehicles after torrential rain accompanied by hail battered the province pic.twitter.com/BI8GnywGkd — Overton (@OvertonLive) July 7, 2023

Zaragoza, an area north of Madrid, has unexpectedly been the worst hit, with streets turning into rivers.

In some areas, only 10 minutes of rain brought disaster.

🇪🇦 #Spain | Dramatic images following the intense storm with heavy rain, hail, and flooding in the city of Zaragoza. Take caution! Stay safe and take necessary precautions. #Zaragoza #storm #flooding #safety ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/ZGtgtQLsJj — ANN International (@ANNInt24hours) July 6, 2023

In the suburbs, there was hail and there was a storm, large areas lost power and valuable crops were destroyed.

Another video-After heavy rain, flash floods hit #Zaragoza in #Spain Due to the Flashflood, many people got #stuck in the middle of the road and climbed on the #cars to save their lives.#SpainFlood #Flashflood #Rain pic.twitter.com/AQPeS1GtB7 — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) July 7, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

