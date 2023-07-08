Home » Torrential rains in Spain, large areas plunged into darkness
Torrential rains in Spain, large areas plunged into darkness

by admin
Spain (Ummat News) In Spain, a large area has been plunged into darkness due to torrential rains.
According to details, people saved their lives by climbing on the roofs of cars and trees due to torrential rains and flooded rails in the northern regions of Spain.
According to the sources, many people were washed away in the flood rails, whoever came in the way was swept away by the rails.

Zaragoza, an area north of Madrid, has unexpectedly been the worst hit, with streets turning into rivers.
In some areas, only 10 minutes of rain brought disaster.

In the suburbs, there was hail and there was a storm, large areas lost power and valuable crops were destroyed.

