Torres is no longer DT of Tolima

Soccer

Through a statement on their social networks, Deportes Tolima reported that Hernán Torres is no longer the technical director of the Ibaguereña institution, after the defeat in Tunja against Boyacá Chicó by a score of 0-2. According to the club, the departure of the strategist was given by mutual agreement. Now they are preparing for the duel of the third date of the Copa Sudamericana, where they will receive Sao Paulo from Brazil at the Manuel Murillo Toro on May 5, which has two wins in the international competition.