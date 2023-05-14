Torres opens 2023 in the best possible way in MotoE™

he rookie Nicholas Spinelli (HP Pons Los40) is fourth but crashes on the third lap, moments before Matthias Casadei (HP Pons Los40) e Michael Pons (LCR E-Team). The track is therefore free for the rookie Randy Krummenacher (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) e Kevin Manfredi (Ongetta SIC58 Squadracorse) who however fails to fight for the podium after serving a Long Lap.