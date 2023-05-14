Torres opens 2023 in the best possible way in MotoE™

At Le Mans, the Spaniard wins the first race of the electric class at the end of an exciting finale beating Garzó and Krummenacher
Torres, Garzó and Krummenacher comment on their performance in the first round of the year in the electric class
Ferrari, from pole to crash
Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™ ), Matthew Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™) e Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) start well and are the protagonists of the early stages. The Spaniard of the Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™ team snatches the first position from the Ferrari poleman who then crashes after losing the front.
he rookie Nicholas Spinelli (HP Pons Los40) is fourth but crashes on the third lap, moments before Matthias Casadei (HP Pons Los40) e Michael Pons (LCR E-Team). The track is therefore free for the rookie Randy Krummenacher (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) e Kevin Manfredi (Ongetta SIC58 Squadracorse) who however fails to fight for the podium after serving a Long Lap.
Fourth place goes to Kevin Zannoni (Ongetta SIC58 Squadracorse) that precedes Hikari Okubo (Tech3 E-Racing), Tito Rabat (Prettl Pramac MotoE™), Manfredi, Alexander Zaccone (Tech3 E-Racing), Alessio Finello (Felo Gresini MotoE™) e Luca Salvadori (Prettl Pramac MotoE™).
The second race of the weekend is scheduled at 16:10.
Here are all the salient moments of the first race of the year which at Le Mans opens the Ducati era for the electric class
These are the top ten at the end of the first race of the electric class:
1. Jordi Torres – (Openbank Aspar Team)
2. Hector Garzo – (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™ ) – + 0.092
3. Randy Krummenacher – (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™ ) – + 7.539
4. Kevin Zannoni – (Ongetta SIC58 Squadracorse) – + 7.827
5. Hikari Okubo – (Tech3 E-Racing) – + 9.138
6. Tito Rabat – (Prettl Pramac MotoE™) – + 10.933
7. Kevin Manfredi – (Ongetta SIC58 Squadracorse) – + 11.198
8. Alexander Zaccone – (Tech3 E-Racing) – + 12.488
9. Alessio Finello – (Felo Gresini MotoE™ ) – + 14.578
10. Luca Salvadori – (Prettl Pramac MotoE™) – + 14.818