Home » Torres opens 2023 in the best possible way in MotoE™
News

Torres opens 2023 in the best possible way in MotoE™

by admin
Torres opens 2023 in the best possible way in MotoE™

At Le Mans, the Spaniard wins the first race of the electric class at the end of an exciting finale beating Garzó and Krummenacher

Jordi Torres (Open Bank Aspar Team) a Le Mans wins the first race of 2023 of FIM Enel MotoE World Championship™. Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™ ) finishes second ahead of Randy Krummenacher (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™).