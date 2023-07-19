torrid heat – Tiscali News

Give her forecast small encouraging signs are arriving after the wave of torrid heat that is sweeping our country. The heat will ease in the coming days but only in northern Italy. According to the Ministry of Health‘s heatwave bulletin, the red dots will drop from 11pm on Wednesday to 6pm on Thursday 20 July.

The red dots for Thursday

Maximum alert remains in the centre-south and more specifically the thermometer will reach record peaks in Ancona, Bari, Cagliari, Campobasso, Catania, Civitavecchia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Messina, Naples, Palermo, Perugia, breaking latest news, Reggio Calabria, Rieti , Rome and Viterbo.

While the cities with the yellow dot become 8 and they are all in the north: Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Milan, Turin, Trieste, Venice and Verona. On the other hand, the sticker expected in Genoa will go from yellow to orange.

Fire Wednesday in 23 cities

Today, however, the red dot has affected 23 cities: Ancona, Bari, Bologna, Brescia, Cagliari, Campobasso, Catania, Civitavecchia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Messina, Naples, Palermo, Perugia, breaking latest news, Rieti, Rome, Turin, Trieste, Venice, Verona and Viterbo; the yellows will switch to two, Bolzano and Genoa, while Reggio Calabria will remain orange.

How heat waves occur

Heat waves occur when very high temperatures are recorded for several consecutive days, often associated with high humidity, strong solar radiation and lack of ventilation. These climatic conditions can pose a risk to the health of the population. To communicate the possible health effects of heat waves, the ministry prepares daily bulletins for 27 cities with forecasts for 24, 48 and 72 hours.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

