Through a statement, the Quinchía Volunteer Fire Department informs the entire community in general that, due to the lack of agreement with the Municipal Mayor’s Office for the emergency care service, it is necessary from March 4, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. start the Turtle Plan.

For this reason, the Fire Department will no longer be able to sustain operations at full speed, since “we have been two months into the year 2023 without said contract or agreement between the Mayor’s Office and the Quinchía Fire Department. Therefore, we inform the community in general that when an accident occurs, please contact the Municipal Mayor’s Office or the Municipal Risk Management Office,” reads the document signed by Luis Hernando Ruiz, commander of the Quinchía Fire Department. .

According to the communication, of the 9 employees that the institution has, only 3 will remain in service; In addition, the vehicles do not have fuel for their operation.

It should be noted that the Tortuga Plan will affect both the Central Station and the Quinchía Fire Substation in the corregimiento of Irra.

