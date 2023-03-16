A sub-court in Islamabad has upheld Imran Khan’s arrest warrant in the Tosha Khana case, dismissing a plea to suspend it and ordering him to appear before the court on March 18.

During the Tosha Khana case hearing in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal on Thursday, Imran Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Haris read out the Islamabad High Court’s decision to restore the warrant of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chairman, after which the judge While giving remarks, he said that this decision has not yet been received by the local court according to the judicial procedure.

Meanwhile, the original copy of Imran Khan’s application was submitted to the court and the court summoned the Election Commission of Pakistan and his council.

Lawyer Khawaja Haris pleaded for reconsideration of the decision regarding the warrant, saying that March 18 is near, the arrest warrant should be cancelled, which the court has the power to do. He said, ‘The court should not cancel the warrant but temporarily suspend or stop it from being executed. There is no question that Imran Khan will not appear in the court after two days.

Judge Zafar Iqbal remarked that ‘if there was no resistance, then there was no problem, tell them they should not have resisted.’

The lawyer said that a police case has been registered. He requested that the court should not consider the Lahore incident with the current case.

‘What answer should I give to the family of police officers whose sons were oppressed in Lahore?’

Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan told the court that no police representative was allowed to meet Imran Khan. He said, ‘Petrol bombs were thrown at the police and stones were pelted. Police officers serving warrants were tortured, they had no weapons. How should I respond to the families of police officers whose sons were brutalized in Lahore? If one person gets concession, others should also get it.’

When asked about the damage to the property of Judge Zafar Iqbal, the IG said that 10 vehicles and water cannons were burnt.

‘It will be fun to read the verdict’

During the hearing, the lawyer of the Election Commission said that after the warrant was issued, Imran Khan’s request has come for the third time. ‘Until the accused surrenders himself to the court, the court cannot hear the application.’

Later, the court rejected Imran Khan’s request to suspend it, maintaining the warrant of his arrest. The court has also upheld the order to produce the PTI chairman on March 18.

While delivering the verdict, Judge Zafar Iqbal remarked that ‘reading the verdict will be fun.’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that he will appear in court on March 18.

According to correspondent Arshad Chaudhry, in a meeting with journalists in Lahore, he said that ‘I believe in the rule of law.’

On this occasion, Imran Khan further said that ‘My arrest is not to appear in the court but to kill me.’

Imran Khan further said that when I had said that I will appear in the court, then I don’t know why this whole drama is being created.

According to him, I am being called to a place ‘about which I have security concerns. I have never refused to appear in court.’

Talking about the elections, he said that the elections will not be allowed to go beyond 90 days. If this happens, we will launch a constitutional movement.’

The Lahore High Court has stopped the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from holding a rally at Minar Pakistan on Sunday. On another request, the operation to stop the possible arrest of Imran Khan has also been extended till Friday.

On Thursday, PTI leader Hamad Azhar’s petition against the implementation of Article 144 was heard in Lahore.

During the hearing, the court has stopped Tehreek-e-Insaf from holding a meeting in the ground of Minar Pakistan on Sunday.

Justice Tariq Salim Shaikh remarked, “You all should find a solution to the issue together. If you want to hold a meeting, first sit with the administration, plan 15 days in advance. It cannot be that you wake up in the morning and hold a meeting.” Declare it.’

The court said that ‘administrative matters also have to be looked at, you should sit with the IG Punjab and the Chief Secretary today and make a system.’

PTI Chairman Imran Khan had announced to hold a rally at Minar Pakistan ground on Sunday.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court has also extended the order to stop the police operation in Zaman Park till Friday.

The court remarked that ‘there has already been a lot of discussion on this matter, it is better for the parties to sit down and resolve the matter through understanding.’

This order was issued by Lahore High Court Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh after hearing the petition filed by Fawad Chaudhry to stop the police operation in Zaman Park.

IG Punjab Dr Usman and Advocate General Punjab also appeared in the court. Fawad Chaudhry’s lawyer informed the court that ‘Islamabad High Court has issued the decision.’

The court asked the lawyer of Fawad Chaudhry that ‘where are the petitioners? It was 10 o’clock. It is your seriousness that the petitioners are not in court.’

Lawyer Fawad Chaudhry told the court that the decision is reserved in the local court of Islamabad.

The court remarked that ‘read section 76, it is not a matter. Whatever is happening is because no one reads the law, they just talk.’

The court further remarked that ‘the solution to everything is in the law and the constitution.’

Azhar Siddique Advocate read Section 76 (Section relating to Warrants).

The court remarked that ‘parties have jammed the entire system, sometimes you come to this court and sometimes you go to the Islamabad High Court.’

The court remarked that ‘you two parties have made the matter political. Just need to follow the law, the whole nation is suffering.’

The court asked Fawad Chaudhry that what is the matter of security?

Fawad Chaudhry replied that the security issue is very serious, Imran Khan appeared in four courts of Islamabad, but not in the fifth.

“There was 100% confirmed information about the assassination attack on Imran Khan in F8 court.”

The court remarked that ‘in our system there is a law for taking security, there is a formal procedure for taking security. Imran Khan appeared in four courts, but did not appear in one court.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that ‘we had put our stand before the court that there are security concerns due to which F8 could not appear in the court of court, there has been a murderous attack on Imran Khan.’

IG Punjab told the court that ‘we do not want any loss, we do not think that any area of ​​the city should become a no-go area.’

The court remarked that ‘this matter calls for inquiry as to whether there was malice on either side. If you want to hold any rally or meeting, plan it 15 days in advance. Even if someone gets married, he plans first. It is God’s will. Let the system work.’

Advocate General Punjab Shan Gill told the court that ‘when Imran Khan appeared in the Lahore High Court, security was provided.’

The court while speaking to Fawad Chaudhry said that ‘You should bring yourself within the system. Follow the policy provided to you.’

Advocate General Punjab said that the decision of the Islamabad High Court has arrived. The court has remarked that ‘we have not touched the issue of warrant, Lahore High Court and Islamabad High Court have not stopped the execution of warrants.’

After that, the court has adjourned the hearing by extending the order to stop the operation till tomorrow.

Questions of Islamabad Sessions Court on Zaman Park tension, Election Commission summoned

PTI workers hold sticks and raise slogans in support of Imran Khan in Lahore on March 16, 2023 (AFP) See also The "15-minute" elderly care service circle can be seen and touched Henan Province has formed a chain of home and community elderly care services

According to Independent Urdu Correspondent Quratul Ain Shirazi from Islamabad, during the hearing of the Tosha Khana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, the Additional Sessions Judge raised various questions regarding the ongoing tension in Zaman Park for two days. Called off Pakistan.

On Thursday, the Tosha Khana case was heard in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal, where Imran Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Haris appeared.

After Khawaja Haris read out the Islamabad High Court’s decision to restore PTI chairman’s warrant, the honorable judge remarked that ‘this decision has not yet been received by the local court according to judicial procedure.’

Judge Zafar Iqbal remarked that the Election Commission should be given a notice regarding the hearing of the case. This problem can be solved in a second.’

At the same time, he asked: ‘Where is Imran Khan? Where has Imran Khan personally appeared in the court? Where is the concept of undertaking? Why did this happen?’

Lawyer Khawaja Haris replied that it happened because of the government’s mistake. I am on the side of law and myself saying that this move is condemnable, what happened cannot be undone. The petitioner also realizes that this should not have happened.’

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

Judge Zafar Iqbal again made remarks regarding Imran Khan’s coming to the court that if he came, the matter would have ended and the court proceedings would have started. On which lawyer Khawaja Haris said that the government should not have attacked, the police of the entire Punjab were brought to Zaman Park.

Judge Zafar Iqbal inquired that these are non-bailable warrants. What to amend the warrant at this point? Warrants may either be revoked or executed.’

He added: ‘Tell me why there was resistance? Crores of rupees were spent. The money spent was yours and ours. There could have been peace on the resistance, they would have picked up the placards. If Imran Khan had come to the court, all the problems would have been solved, if the date of presentation is late, then the police cannot sit idly by.

To which lawyer Khawaja Haris replied that the Islamabad High Court has asked to find a middle way and ‘if the court thinks that Shorty is genuine, there is no need for arrest.’

Meanwhile, the original copy of Imran Khan’s undertaking was also submitted to the court.

After that, Judge Zafar Iqbal adjourned the hearing and summoned the Election Commission of Pakistan and its council today.