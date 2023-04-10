Home News Tosha Khana case, the court summoned Imran Khan on Tuesday
Tosha Khana case, the court summoned Imran Khan on Tuesday

Tosha Khana case, the court summoned Imran Khan on Tuesday

Islamabad: In the Tosha Khana case, the local court of Islamabad summoned Imran Khan on April 11 at 8:30 am.

At the request of the Election Commission, a summons was issued to Imran Khan on the request for early hearing of the case related to Tosha Khana criminal proceedings.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal summoned Imran Khan on April 11 at 8:30 am. In the ongoing summons, it was said that in case of non-appearance, legal action will be taken.

The court also ordered the investigation officer to present the complete record in the court. In case of non-compliance with the notice, the relevant staff should be present in the court.

