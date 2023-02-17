Home News Tostao, from ChocQuibTown, introduced his beautiful girlfriend
Tostao, from ChocQuibTown, introduced his beautiful girlfriend

The singer of ChocQuibTown after his separation with Goyo, announced through his networks who his new partner is.
Tostao after his relationship with Support that lasted 20 years and from the fruit of their love they had a little girl.

the singer of ChocQuibTown revealed in his participation in MasterChef Celebrity he end of his love.

For him Valentine’s Daywas in the company of a beautiful brunette woman who by means of a plate asked him an important question which was ‘Do you want to be my girlfriend?in which she marked that accepted.

The followers of his account did not hesitate to find out who this woman is who stole this Chocoano’s heart.

Is about Gigliola Valencia Castlea 41-year-old from Choco who is quite the businesswoman with two offices in the country.

Es dentist y orthodontist by profession in which he took advantage of creating his own clinic called Oral Golden which has headquarters in the capital of the Colombian Pacific region and in Medellín.

Gigliola She is a brunette who, despite having had a child, has a body with spectacular curves that capture the eye.

In some photos that she posted on her Facebook account, photos with a man she married a few years ago, but marital problems ended this relationship.

Tostao’s partner has a son in him, he does not hesitate to show off his love that has different publications.

Her resplendent smile is the star of her photos and her face makes Gigliola be a’eat years’.

