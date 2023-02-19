Toast from the Chocquibtown group It has been the topic of conversation in the entertainment world in recent days after confirming that he had made the decision to give himself a new chance at love, with a beautiful dentist and businesswoman.

The news caught many off guard, since they did not expect that the artist was already dating someone else after separating from Goyo, the artist and partner of his group, receiving a lot of criticism that the singer did not ignore.

It was so that Tostao in the last hours appeared on his Twitter account to talk about it and leave a message to those who do not accept his new love relationship and criticize him:

“I separated from my wife by mutual agreement, 14 months have passed, only my friends were around when the pineapple was not so sweet, now that I smile you make up stories and treat me the worst, where were they when I went through the sour. Life is short, live it”began writing the famous singer of the Colombian Pacific.

Likewise, he left a reflection to those who are starting over: “Closing cycles” close your cycles but do not mess with others, irresponsible, calm down, this is like the moon, it always returns to a full moon,” he concluded by saying.

Given this, several Internet users took advantage of what happened to send a message of support to the Colombian singer:

“Pa’lante, always with energy and good vibes”, “Long live love, Tostao forward”, “Don’t pay attention to bad comments, with that you don’t pay the market (you don’t go to the store and say: give me a pound of rice for two comments), good or bad, people are always going to talk and get into what they don’t care about”, were some of the comments for Tostao.