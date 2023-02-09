The unvalued art in the center of Medellín deteriorates day by day. An example of this problem is the abandonment and destruction in which today is the work known as “Black ball wrapped in blankets” that adorns Ayacucho street with Junín, which at the time was the pride of the sector, but currently It is in poor condition and has become a meeting point and sleeping place for homeless people.

It may also interest you: The center already has its content creator