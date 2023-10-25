Home » Total closure of the Colombia Avenue tunnel for 4 nights
Total closure of the Colombia Avenue tunnel for 4 nights

For four days, Cali residents will have to look for alternative routes due to the closure of the World Cup Tunnel that will take place from Tuesday, October 24 to Friday, October 2. The closures will begin from 10:00 pm until 5:00 am on these dates.

The Cali Mobility Secretariat stated that the reason for this night closure will be to be able to remove the signaling lights that are in the Tunnel.

Despite the inconvenience that this closure may cause, users are encouraged to show patience and understanding, as these are necessary to ensure the safety of the workers involved in the renovation.

Maintenance and renovation

The mayor’s office has been carrying out maintenance work on the World Cup Tunnel since Wednesday, October 18, where several aspects will be addressed, so this closure would be directed to the issue of lighting.

Among other aspects that still need to be improved and are budgeted in this project are the plastering tasks that will add an artistic touch to the place, with the participation of muralists.

In addition, they will focus on signage and signage, improving navigation for those passing through the tunnel.

Work related to the fiber optic network will also be implemented to provide better connectivity.

The transformation of the Cali World Cup Tunnel is an ambitious project that promises to revitalize this place.

Despite the partial closures that will affect mobility in the coming months, the Cali community can expect an improved and safer version of the World Cup Tunnel.

The patience and collaboration of citizens are essential in this renewal process that, without a doubt, will bring lasting benefits to the city of Cali.

