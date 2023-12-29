Total closure of the Cusiana road due to a blow that damaged a metal bridge in Los Grillos – news

After the National Highway Institute, Invías, put the Los Grillos variant into service, along the Transversal del Cusiana, the Minister of Transportation, William Camargo, and the General Director (e) of the Institute, Mauricio Céspedes, made the noon today a tour of the new road that will allow vehicular traffic to be restored between the departments of Boyacá and Casanare.

The minister assured that the new road will benefit the communities of the two departments, allowing them to recover their economy after the four months that the road was closed due to the collapse of the Los Grillos bridge, on August 20.

“The construction and commissioning of the Los Grillos Bypass is good news because not only is vehicle traffic recovered, but commerce is boosted, particularly during the Christmas and New Year season,” he said.

The new section has a length of 515 meters (m), a road width of 5 m and includes the installation of two metal bridges of 50 m and 30 m in extension. After the studies and designs carried out by the contractor and approved by the auditor, the construction works of the road took about 4 months, affected by the climatic and safety conditions in the sector due to the instability of the terrain.

With an investment of more than $15,000 million and in less than four months, the National Highway Institute, Invías, put the Los Grillos variant at the service of the community that enables the road connection in the Sogamoso – Aguazul corridor.

The construction works of the new road allow the passage of vehicles on a single lane, including those with cargo of up to 52 tons, to reestablish land communication between the departments of Boyacá and Casanare through the Transversal del Cusiana.

Vehicles with extra-sized or extra-heavy cargo will be restricted on the road, and the driving speed will be a maximum of 20 km per hour.

With this new variant, the Cambio government complies with the inhabitants of the departments of Boyacá and Casanare, who had been impacted by the closure of the Transversal del Cusiana, first due to the deterioration of the abutment of the Quebrada Negra bridge, the last August 14, and then due to the collapse of the Los Grillos bridge, 261 meters long, and which is part of a 666-meter viaduct, along with Puente Nuevo, 105 meters long, and Chorroblanco, 300 meters long, structures that Invías carries out constant monitoring.

The Invías also delivered the stabilization works that were carried out at kilometer 87, affected in November 2021, by the loss of the bench, after a mass removal process. There, a 10-level terrace system was built with their respective drainage works to guarantee the stability of the upper slope and allow passage on the road that was recently paved.

Source: Ministry of Transportation – INVIAS

