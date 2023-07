A rock slide was recorded at kilometer 15 of the La Gran Curva (Nile) sector, generating a total closure of the Girardot-Bogotá direction road.

This was reported by the Vía 40 Express Concession, which also indicated that the Bogotá-Girardot roadway works in counterflow.

“Concession units paying attention to the event. Drive with caution and pay attention to traffic signs,” the company reported.

News in development…

