Total Peace, a concept that provides multiple reflections to citizens

At the facilities of the Technological University of Pereira, a meeting was held between various actors who converge on the concept of Total Peace, a proposal that has become one of the ‘workhorses’ of President Gustavo Petro.

The central speaker of the conversation was the writer and political analyst, León Valencia Agudelo, who through his presentation called “Reflections on Total Peace”, delivered concepts of the country, of what the Government is looking for with the changes that it has been working on, of the situation of the armed conflict in our country that has spread for more than 60 years and of how the inclusion of those fronts that are part of the opposition should be sought, if the country really wants to advance.

“This conflict has been essentially due to the political inclusion of the left in power in Colombia, as the first thing, as the second for the land and the territory and third, the legal and illegal rents in this country, are three motivations that are not different from the ones many of the wars in the world, which are political wars except those that have a very high nationalist political component. This political component of inclusion of the left in power is easily demonstrable, the war that took place in the first half of the 20th century was a war between liberals and conservatives for the same reason, for the inclusion in power of each other and They ended that war by including themselves, through the pact of the national front, a perfect pact, with a defect, it excluded the left from power and it is the conflict that we are trying to end today”, stated León Valencia.