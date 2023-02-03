Julio Bahamon Vanegas

And we realize, in addition, that what he wants is to destroy what has been built.

I was one of the first to say that I agreed with the arrival of Dr José Félix Lafaurie as spokesperson for one of the most important unions in the country’s economy, Fedegan, which brings together the vast majority of ranchers, and as a distinguished member of the party of the opposition, the Democratic Center, at the negotiating table established by the new government with the ELN guerrillas. His conditions as a good, intelligent, competent citizen and defender of the rule of law and freedoms, allowed us to maintain confidence in the process.

We even agreed with what the head of the party and the opposition, Dr. Álvaro Uribe Vélez, said when he was consulted about that decision, he stated that: “It is better to be, than not to be.” Some did not understand it and think, mistakenly, that his participation in the dialogue table with the Elenos is a kind of surrender of his upright position as an integral democrat.

I continue to give all the credit to Dr Lafaurie.

However, in his last writing, Dr. Félix has said that the topic of Total Peace discussed in the Colombia 2023 Forum promoted by Semana magazine, he sees, to date, as a UTOPIA, without this meaning that peace does not exist. must be sought. Despite the fact that “this search makes sense in a fractured society like ours and that, therefore, must be a purpose, the dogma that, according to Ortega y Gasset, the parties are enthusiastic about to build an “Agreement on Fundamentals” as Álvaro Gómez Hurtado dreamed of it”.

To Dr. Lafaurie I believe his willingness to give himself fully to achieve, with the actors in the war that have subverted the internal order of the country, the Agreement on Fundamentals. But we see with great concern the attitude of President Gustavo Petro himself, since we do not find in his proposal for Total Peace any connectivity, nor an official commitment to eradicate the more than 300,000 hectares planted with coca, an inexhaustible source of financing of all kinds. of groups outside the law, including the dissident groups of the Farc. The Lerna monster lives there, with its more than a hundred heads that will sprout from its stems if it is not cauterized, definitely that real threat that ruthlessly feeds organized crime.

The government’s attitude also conflicts with the national constitution when President Gustavo Petro himself is completely unaware of the mandates established in the internal order regarding the provision and regulation of residential public services, Law 142 of 1994, he wants to handle them as he pleases. ; He also quarrels when he puts the health of 52 million people at risk with the proposed reform, an inventive that has a third of his cabinet against it, and he lectures when, in an erratic and completely unfocused manner, the Minister of Mines Irene Vélez reveals his absolute incompetence in asserting and confusing public opinion with his crazy proposals about the future of the industry derived from the exploration and exploitation of fossil fuels. The country, as is known, is not threatened by global warming, because it is clear that Colombia only contributes barely 0.57% of a total of 41,000 million tons of CO2 that affects the planet. A lie that allowed the government to gain control of the state oil company Ecopetrol, and admonishes, when it affirms among other pearls, that “the people must be kept poor, because when they stop being poor, they become right-wing.” For these reasons there is a lot of mistrust between what is proposed and what is finally being done: Destroy what has been built.