He processing of the regulation violated the principle of consecutiveity, which requires that bills be processed in four successive debates.

The Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello Blanco, considered that the Total Peace Law (2272 of 2022) does not conform to the Constitution.

In a concept sent to the Constitutional Court, the head of the Public Ministry indicated that the processing of the norm violated the principle of consecutivity, which requires that the bills be processed in four successive debates in the commissions and in the plenary sessions of the chambers.

He pointed out, that several provisions of the norm were not studied in the strict sense by the first constitutional commissions permanent, since they were proposed only until the deliberations before the plenary.

Among those provisions not discussed in the first commissions are the creation of a high-level instance of the National Government for the study, characterization and qualification of high-impact crime armed structures.

The same happened with the classification of illegal armed groups made up of people who were members of demobilized organizations outside the law and reconciliation with nature as a reparation measure, which were incorporated by propositions presented in the last debate, assortment in the plenary session of the House of Representatives.

He specified that, although a thematic connection could be accepted to support the late inclusion of these provisions, it cannot be ignored that in the reference process it is also alleged that the principle of consecutivity was neglected because the congressmen did not have the opportunity to develop the debates in an informed manner due to the absence of technical inputs, andn special, for not having the concept of the Superior Council of Criminal Policy that should be gathered taking into account the matter of the initiative.

“Attention is drawn to the fact that the vice caused by the absence of the concept of the Higher Council for Criminal Policy during the deliberation of the chambers constitutes an error that not only affects the accused provisions, but is projected on all the articles of Law 2272 of 2022, inasmuch as its provisions are oriented towards security and public order and, therefore, are associated with the criminal policy of the State whose parliamentary discussion should have been informed by said opinion”, emphasized the attorney general.

Criminal gangs and paramilitary groups

Regarding the regulation of the so-called ‘organized armed structures of high-impact crime’, the head of the control body pointed out that the references in the norm to these groups contain an indeterminate and imprecise regulation, since they could obtain perks typical of transitional justice, despite not being part of the armed conflict, as required in transitory article 66 of the Political Constitution.

He pointed out that, although the Public Ministry “recognizes the duty of the State to promote the end of violence in the country and, therefore, is aware of the importance that negotiations can have as mechanisms to achieve said objective, the truth is that the policies and plans proposed for this purpose must be clear and precise to the effect that there is no doubt of its consonance with the constitutional provisions”.