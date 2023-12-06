“Totally chaos” and “tragic joke”: Boris Johnson must defend corona policy in committee

“Covid is nature’s way of dealing with old people.” It is just one of the remarkable statements made by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the corona crisis. High-ranking officials and experts have testified to this in recent months to an independent committee that is examining British corona policy. Those on the front lines in the fight against the virus called the approach “a terrible, tragic joke.” They did not make those statements during the interrogations that are now underway. They appear in letters, emails and WhatsApp messages that they sent in the middle of the first and second waves in 2020.

More attention to Shakespeare

When the coronavirus came to Europe in early 2020, Johnson could laugh about it. He made fun of the Italians who were the first to get the brunt. “We’ll be good at Covid,” he boasted. But he was anything but that, according to witnesses who already passed by the corona committee. “Totally chaos,” read messages. Johnson would hardly have been interested in the virus because he was finishing a book about Shakespeare. He sent his cat to the first five meetings of the British crisis committee, said his then Health Minister Matt Hancock. After that meeting, he asked Johnson to launch a campaign to promote preventive hygiene measures. “Let’s talk about that on Monday. I have to go to rugby,” was the response. According to Hancock, the British lockdown should have started three weeks earlier. “A virus like the flu,” Johnson thought. He even suggested getting injected with the coronavirus live on TV to show that it wasn’t all that bad. In April 2020, he ended up in intensive care after an infection. (Read more below the photo)

The former Health Minister, Matt Hancock, already testified. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not come to an agreement. — © AP

Johnson, who had to resign in July 2022 after a parliamentary investigation into his lockdown parties, has been preparing for his questioning for weeks. Together with his lawyers, he sifted through the 6,000-page file and drew up a plan. Part of that plan has already been leaked in the conservative British media. Johnson will highlight the successes: the number of hospital beds that were quickly increased, the massive deployment of ventilators and the vaccines he purchased under the noses of other countries.

But those successes seem to be mainly a blessing in disguise. Top officials described him at the time as someone who “doesn’t know what he is doing” and left policy to others. “We were led by an undisciplined, idiosyncratic and self-centered Prime Minister who struggled to make and stick to decisions.” Johnson’s secretary Simon Case wrote to a colleague: “Carrie Johnson (Boris Johnson’s wife, ed.) is the one who is really in charge. She also doesn’t know what the hell she’s talking about.”

The dossier also exposes the deep distrust between politicians and medical experts. Minister Hancock asked a colleague what was on the agenda for a Covid meeting. “Allowing people to express their concerns in a therapeutic environment. Afterwards you and I determine the policy,” was the cynical answer.

READ ALSO. Boris Johnson seemed all set for a comeback, until his wife fired the nanny

“Long Covid is nonsense”

The association of relatives of corona victims mainly hopes for an answer to the question of why Johnson repeated the mistakes of the early days in the second, deadlier wave. In July 2020, Johnson was already alerted to what was coming in the fall, but he was hardly interested. “Long Covid is nonsense,” the Prime Minister said at the time. Johnson postponed the first lockdown because of the economic consequences, and afterwards he consciously applied the brakes. “I would rather let the bodies pile up than go into lockdown,” he is said to have said.

He had his cabinet work on a plan to revive the ailing catering industry. Eat out, help out. It was an initiative in which the government matched half of the bill for an outdoor dinner. It was implemented without asking experts for advice and became the driving force behind the second wave in the United Kingdom. Ex-Health Secretary Hancock could still laugh about it at the launch. He renamed the slogan Eat out, help out, let the virus in. He was proven right in August: the figures for medical interventions skyrocketed. Eat out, help out” was expanded after all.

Dr. Death

The architect – and driving force – behind Eat out, help out was then minister and current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. He will also have to appear before the investigative committee soon. The crisis committee gave him the nickname Dr. Death. “It’s okay to let people die,” Sunak is reported to have said. In his eyes, economics came before everything. (Read more below the photo)

Current Prime Minister Sunak and his predecessor are under fire. — © Getty Images

The investigative committee faces another marathon. It is estimated that this will last until 2026. For public health professor Devi Sridhar, member of the team that provides scientific advice to the British government in crisis situations, the conclusion is already clear. “We had a Prime Minister who didn’t know what to do and was focused on Brexit. For me, the only lesson is: try to elect leaders who are competent.”

Share this: Facebook

X

